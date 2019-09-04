Patrick Macdonald-King, Founder of Emmy-Winning Hollywood Technology Company, Joins Black Dragon Capital As Advisor, CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. Announces

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Macdonald-King, noted media technology entrepreneur and the founder of a company that created Emmy Award-winning television production software, has joined private equity firm Black Dragon Capital as an advisor.

He will bring his extensive experience to bear in support of Black Dragon's portfolio of market-leading companies, and help strengthen the firm's thesis-driven, operationally led investment approach.

Macdonald-King's company, DAX®, developed a cloud-based asset-management and workflow application for film and television studios. The application includes Digital Dailies®, honored by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with a Primetime Emmy Engineering Award; it has become the industry standard in television production. DAX holds multiple patents and has become the most widely used production asset management software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud-based technology in the industry. DAX was acquired by Mumbai-based Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) in 2014; until 2018, he continued with the company as president of North and South American operations, driving uptake of PFT's applications and services that create a digital content supply chain for broadcasters, Hollywood studios and Internet-based over-the-top (OTT) digital distribution channels.

As a Black Dragon Capital advisor, Macdonald-King will help the firm's portfolio companies navigate and develop winning strategies for a volatile media landscape. Media technology is a significant area of focus for Black Dragon – media technology companies in the firm's portfolio include cloud-based content management solutions provider Digital Joy, as well as Ryff, developer of a technology that inserts products "on the fly" into digital content.

"Black Dragon's approach to investing is thesis-driven – one of the main reasons we are able to create market-leading companies is because we know where the market is going," said Black Dragon Capital CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. "Patrick is exactly the kind of advisor we need – an innovator and entrepreneur with deep experience and deep insight into the ways that technology is disrupting and transforming the media industry. At Black Dragon, we are all operators – we are entrepreneurs ourselves, and we understand from our own experience the challenges and opportunities that our companies are facing. Our advisors guide them, help them formulate strategy, confront challenges and recruit top talent. Patrick's track record is unparalleled, and that's certain to benefit our companies in the media technology space."

"My mission is to help drive global change through the use of cloud applications and technologies," Macdonald-King said. "The media industry's innovative application and uptake is central to that transformation, and I'm eager to help move the transformation forward through my work at Black Dragon."

"Patrick is an extraordinary innovator and leader," said Black Dragon Capital CFO Dan Consigli. "Our entrepreneurs will gain tremendously from working with him – like our other outstanding advisors, he will help our companies become leaders. We're delighted to have him on the team."

Macdonald-King will help drive the expansion and performance of minority-led Black Dragon Capital. A strong operational focus – drawing on the expertise of the firm's entrepreneur-advisors – as well as the application of the Black Dragon Playbook, a proprietary best-practices approach, are being applied with the goal of accelerating the firm's portfolio companies toward market-leading growth.

"Black Dragon Capital understands in great depth what's happening in the industries and companies where it invests – that's a major part of what attracted me to them. I'm excited to join their team and help them grow great companies," Macdonald-King said.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital is a private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, and proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com.

For more information, please contact Michael-Jon Romano of Sommerfield Communications at +1 (212) 255-8386 or Michael-Jon@Sommerfield.com.

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

Related Links

http://www.blackdragoncap.com/

