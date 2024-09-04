Patrick Spoletini Joins Guidehouse as Health Segment Growth Leader

Industry veteran to lead first-of-its-kind role for the firm, underscoring its healthcare vision and growth strategy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has appointed renowned industry veteran Patrick Spoletini as its first Health segment growth leader.

Spoletini joined the firm to oversee the development and execution of Guidehouse's healthcare growth strategy. This includes leading the Health growth team to build and maintain client relationships, achieve business imperatives, and align the firm's core advisory, digital, and managed services competencies and experts to solve clients' most pressing challenges.

"It is difficult to think of an industry more essential than healthcare, and we are thrilled to have someone as experienced and dedicated to shaping the future of this industry as Patrick joining our leadership team," said Ed Meehan, global chief growth officer at Guidehouse. "His deep knowledge and expertise are invaluable as we expand our ability to help clients outwit complexity and adapt to the ever-changing healthcare landscape."

Formerly the global and North America healthcare industry leader of a Fortune 100 technology and services company, Spoletini has spent his entire career in the healthcare market, advising some of the world's largest government and commercial provider and payer organizations. A seasoned operator and business development executive, he has more than 30 years of industry experience ranging from strategy, business process improvement, and regulatory compliance to systems implementation, managed services, and digital health transformation.

"The addition of Patrick represents a significant investment in the strategic growth of our Health business and the advancement of our ability to serve our healthcare clients," said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader. "His deep industry expertise and innovative leadership approach align perfectly with our purpose-built commitment to helping clients navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape."

Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by proven success in modernizing and innovating healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm delivers a comprehensive approach to solving interrelated industry challenges.

