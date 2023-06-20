Patrick Wharram Hired as CJ Grant's Creative Director

News provided by

CJ Grant

20 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently rebranded CJ Grant has hired its creative director, Patrick Wharram. The seasoned marketing executive will oversee creative direction for the firm's multicultural experiential and customer-focused marketing as well as emerging technologies initiatives.

Wharram joins CJ Grant after serving as the creative director at Impact XM and freelancing for agencies including HangarFour, Convicts, and Legacy Marketing. His career includes time at Elite Marketing Group, Photosound, and Jack Morton Worldwide where he crafted experiential activations for clients such as Danone, Nickelodeon, and Allstate.

"Patrick's broad background in multiple key industries and marketing disciplines, coupled with his belief in the power of experiences to impact customers, makes him an exceptional fit for CJ Grant," said Mardi Galdamez, CEO and Managing Partner, CJ Grant. "With over 20 years of experience, he brings a deep understanding of how audiences engage with brands. By blending strategy and creativity, Patrick crafts compelling brand stories for activations of all scales. We're all so pleased to have him on board."

"I'm thrilled to join CJ Grant as Creative Director. The agency has vast experience with customer engagement, and I'm excited to work with this talented group as we help brands connect with their audience through meaningful and memorable experiences," added Wharram.

About CJ Grant
CJ Grant is a full-service multicultural marketing agency specializing in experiential and customer-focused marketing and emerging technology. The firm's guiding principle is to do things MORE BETTER! They believe in doing whatever it takes to inform, energize and thrill a client's current and future customers, building strong relationships between brands and their customers. To learn more about CJ Grant, visit www.CJGrant.com.

SOURCE CJ Grant

Patrick Wharram 被僱用為 CJ Grant 的創意總監

Patrick Wharram contratado como director creativo de CJ Grant

