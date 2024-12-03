Patrik Tolf steps down as CFO of the Vitrolife Group - Helena Wennerström appointed acting CFO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) announces today that Patrik Tolf will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons. Helena Wennerström will assume the role of acting CFO. Helena has extensive experience in finance and business management, including having served as CFO at ViaCon Group AB and EVP & CFO at Bulten AB.

"We are very pleased that Helena Wennerström is taking on the role of acting CFO. She will bring deep competence and a wealth of experience to the Vitrolife Group. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Patrik for his contributions to the company over the past three years and wish him every success in the future," Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO of Vitrolife Group.

Helena Wennerström will immediately assume the role of acting CFO and Patrik will be here to support her during a transition period. The recruitment of a permanent CFO is being initiated.

Gothenburg, December 3, 2024
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 03-12-2024 10:30 CET.

Contact: 
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO, [email protected] 
Amelie Wilson, Investor Relations, [email protected] 

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

