Patriot Enters Philadelphia-Area Marketplace through Partnership with The Safegard Group

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC ("Patriot"), one of the country's largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced that The Safegard Group ("Safegard") has joined the Patriot platform. The partnership with Safegard meaningfully strengthens Patriot's existing property & casualty and employee benefits brokerage capabilities and expands the platform's geographic presence into the critical Philadelphia region.

Safegard is a sophisticated, risk management-focused independent agency that offers a multitude of insurance products and services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Media, PA, Safegard currently employs 56 professionals serving clients across a diverse range of industries including construction, manufacturing, distribution, non-profits, health services, technology, and financial institutions. A full-service property/casualty and employee benefits agency, Safegard has developed unique capabilities in the alternative risk management arena, including captives, risk retention groups and other innovative approaches. Founded in 1994, Safegard has built an impeccable reputation and brand in the Pennsylvania/New Jersey/Delaware marketplace. Safegard boasts an experienced and energetic leadership team that includes Chairman Bob Donato, CEO Bill Donato, and President Bill Calderaro. The leadership team and entire Safegard staff will continue in their current roles as Patriot seeks additional growth opportunities in the region.

"Joining forces with Patriot is the perfect next step in the evolution of The Safegard Group," said Chairman Bob Donato. "Our firm has prospered due to an entrepreneurial culture that is intensely client-focused and service-driven. The partnership with Patriot values that culture and independence while creating new opportunities for our colleagues, providing capital to accelerate our growth, and offering additional resources and solutions to our clients to help them navigate an increasingly dynamic risk environment. This partnership is a great win for our clients and employees, and further cements Safegard's status as the preeminent risk management broker in the tri-state region."

"Patriot represents everything we were looking for in a partner," said Safegard CEO Bill Donato. "We have known Matt Gardner for many years and have had the opportunity to meet and get to know Patriot's leadership team and their agency partners across the country. Very quickly it became clear that their approach and mindset align perfectly with our core values. We are beyond thrilled to join the Patriot family."

"Our partnership with Safegard is the culmination of a three-year search for the right team to plant the Patriot flag in our hometown Philadelphia marketplace," said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. "I have known Bob and Bill Donato and Bill Calderaro for over 20 years and am 100% certain that they and their team are a perfect cultural and operational fit for Patriot. We couldn't be happier to welcome this great group of professionals into the Patriot community and look forward to providing the Safegard team with capital, collaboration and resources to accelerate their growth journey."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its second year of operation, Patriot was ranked in the top-40 largest insurance brokers in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,300 employees operating in 110 locations across 19 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

