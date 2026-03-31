FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC ("Patriot"), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance brokerage firms, today announced the appointment of John Galaviz as Chief Executive Officer.

Patriot Growth Insurance Services Announces John Galaviz as Chief Executive Officer

GI Partners and Summit Partners, lead investors in Patriot, commented jointly, "John has been instrumental in Patriot's growth and operational development. He brings a strong track record of leadership, deep industry expertise, and a clear alignment with Patriot's long-term strategy. We are confident in his ability to lead the company through its next phase of growth, as we continue to scale the platform and invest behind our partner agencies, client-service capabilities, and national infrastructure."

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO and to build on the strong foundation that has been established," said Galaviz. "Patriot's success is driven by the quality of our people, the strength of our partner agencies, and our unwavering commitment to clients. We have significant opportunities ahead, and I am excited to continue executing on our strategy and delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Galaviz joined Patriot in 2023 as Chief Financial Officer and was promoted to President in 2025. He brings more than 20 years of experience across the insurance ecosystem, including both brokerage and carrier environments. His background includes extensive work with private equity-backed organizations, with a focus on scaling high-growth, performance-driven platforms. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Stanford University.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Patriot Growth Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions to businesses and individuals across the United States. With expertise spanning Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Personal Insurance, Patriot brings together deep industry knowledge, specialized capabilities, and strong carrier relationships to help clients navigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Founded in 2019, Patriot has grown to more than 2,200 employees across 100 locations in 29 states, is ranked the 25th-largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance, and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Patriot's platform is designed to deliver scalable resources, technical expertise, and market access that supports clients in an increasingly complex risk environment.

Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

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SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services