Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Footprint in Florida Through Partnership with Dynamic Insurance Agency

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Dynamic Insurance Agency, a community-based agency located in Punta Gorda, Florida. This partnership advances Patriot's ongoing expansion efforts within the state of Florida, enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive insurance solutions to a broad and diverse client base.

Dynamic Insurance Agency, founded in 2003 by Toni Ivankovic and David Ivankovic, has established itself as a trusted name in the insurance industry. With a strong focus on building long-lasting relationships and offering personalized, consultative services, Dynamic Insurance Agency has successfully navigated the ever-changing insurance marketplace in the region to protect and serve its clients effectively.

"We are excited to partner with Patriot Growth Insurance Services," said Toni Ivankovic, Agency Principal. "This partnership will provide us with access to a wider range of markets and enhanced tools that will enable us to serve our clients better. Our commitment to working face-to-face with our clients remains steadfast, and this collaboration will only strengthen our ability to meet their needs."

Dynamic Insurance Agency specializes in property and casualty insurance, delivering tailored risk-management solutions to clients. The agency's dedication to personal consultation and community engagement has been the cornerstone of its success, making it a perfect fit for Patriot's growth-oriented approach.

"Joining forces with Patriot is an exciting opportunity for us," added David Ivankovic, agency principal. "Patriot's resources and support will allow us to navigate the complexities of the insurance industry more efficiently, ultimately benefiting our clients and agency."

"I'm excited to extend a warm welcome to the Dynamic Insurance team," said Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot. "Their unwavering commitment to providing personalized service in their local community perfectly aligns with Patriot's values of putting the needs of our clients first."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 24th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,850 employees operating in 194 locations across 28 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

