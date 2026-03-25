PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES NAMES JASON BOWIE AS NATIONAL CYBER PRACTICE LEADER

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, has named Jason Bowie as National Cyber Practice Leader.

Over the past two years, Bowie has worked to build out the Patriot Cyber Practice and add structure to one of Patriot's fastest-growing verticals. In this national role, Jason will advance the organization's cyber risk strategy, expand product distribution, and provide agency partners with guidance that helps them design cyber liability solutions for evolving client needs.

"Our clients are facing more sophisticated cyber threats than ever before," said Bowie. "I'm excited to continue working with our agencies to help translate that complexity into clear, effective coverage strategies that give clients confidence and protection."

Bowie holds the Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and Cyber Professional Liability Practitioner (CPLP) designations, reflecting his technical proficiency and commitment to professional excellence.

Bowie has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance brokerage industry, with a background in Cyber Liability, Errors & Omissions (E&O), and Management Liability. He is known for helping agencies and their clients translate complex cyber risk into coverage that helps protect clients as cyber exposures continue to evolve.

"Cyber risks continue to grow, and Jason brings the experience needed to help our agency partners better manage and mitigate these challenges for our clients," said Bill Donato, President of Retail Insurance. "Over the past two years, Jason has been structuring and formally developing the Cyber Practice. We are excited for him to advance our national practice and confident of his ability to continue to have an impact."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 25th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,200 employees operating in over 100 locations across 29 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected]

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

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SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services