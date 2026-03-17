Patriot Growth Insurance Services Partners with Massachusetts-Based Morse Insurance Agency

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Morse Insurance Agency, a well-established, family led property and casualty insurance agency headquartered in North Easton, Mass.

Founded on a commitment to personalized service and long-standing client relationships, Morse Insurance Agency has proudly served businesses and individuals throughout Massachusetts for generations. The agency operates multiple locations across the state, including offices in North Easton, Norton, Bridgewater, and Marion. It is recognized for its deep community ties and client-first approach to insurance and risk management.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations. As a platform agency within Patriot's growing national footprint, Morse Insurance Agency will continue to operate under its existing leadership while gaining access to Patriot's expanded resources, strategic support, and long-term growth capabilities.

"We are so excited for our next chapter and partnership with Patriot," said Dan Morse, Agency Principal of Morse Insurance Agency. "We truly believe we picked a partner that we can grow with while taking care of our clients – and most importantly, our employees."

Through this partnership, Morse Insurance Agency will benefit from Patriot's national scale, specialized expertise, and operational support, while preserving the agency's culture and local presence that have defined its success. Clients can expect the same trusted service teams, relationships, and coverage experience now backed by broader capabilities and enhanced resources.

"Morse Insurance Agency has built a remarkable organization known for its integrity, strong leadership, and deep commitment to its clients," said Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot. "What truly stands out is the culture their team has built and the way they deeply care for their local community and clients. We are incredibly proud to welcome Morse as a platform partner. Their expertise and values align closely with Patriot's approach, and we're excited to support their continued growth, while strengthening our presence across New England."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 25th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,200 employees operating in over 100 locations across 29 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services