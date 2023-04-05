Patriot Growth Insurance Services Partners With Petschauer Insurance of New York

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, welcomes Petschauer Insurance to the Patriot network. Based in Garden City, N.Y., Petschauer provides businesses and individuals with property and casualty, employee benefits, life and disability insurance and risk management services.

With an agency history dating back more than 60 years, Heidi Petschauer and Erwin Petschauer continue with pride the legacy of their father and uncle with their unique brand they call the Consultative Approach. This approach provides a tailored insurance protection plan that solely meets the needs and budget of each individual client. Every team member is highly dedicated and trained to offer consultation and risk management services to a wide range of clients throughout the United States and abroad.

"Patriot's style of business and reputation aligns well with our brand and business model, which is based on honesty, integrity and trust," said agency president, Heidi Petschauer. "Patriot is unique in its approach, and together we provide a great client experience while accelerating the growth of our firm."

"Petschauer Insurance is the perfect partner for Patriot," said Steve Carroll, Senior Vice President at Patriot. "I have known both Erwin and Heidi for a number of years and our partnership aligns with their strategic plans for impressive and sustainable organic growth in Long Island and throughout the Northeast region. Petschauer's experience and expertise are a valuable addition, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Patriot family."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With more than 1,650 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

