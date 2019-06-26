Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Patriot-Pyrotechnics-Bills-Fireworks-Recalls-Fireworks-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Standards-Explosion-and-Burn-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-Patriot-Pyrotechnics

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Fireworks

Hazard: The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Bill's Fireworks collect at 616-527-1337 anytime or email fireworks@casair.net for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 11,000

Description:

This recall involves 22 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.

Brand Product Name Item Number Clown Dog Rules 30 Shot Cake PWF630 Clown Bite Me 25 Shot Cake CL2625 Clown Buster Sword 100 Shot Cake N/A Clown Echo Of Freedom 25 Shot Cake BHL999T2 Clown Man's Best Friend Fireworks Cake PWF680 Clown No Fooling Around 130 Shot Cake CL2330 Clown Top Notch Fireworks Cake BHL2064 Clown Dog Don't Stop Barking Artillery Shell 24 Pack KK5032 Clown Wonder of Galaxy 100 Shot Cake CL2103 None listed Horror Night Artillery 6 Pack W5007 Thunder Star American Hero 88 Shot Cake CL2888 Thunder Star Romantic Aliens 100 Shot Cake N/A Thunder Star Three's A Charm Artillery Shell 6 Pack 5013B Universal Desperate Attempt 100 Shot Cake UN2033 Universal Monkey Business 100 Shot Cake UN2101 Universal Monkey Go Ape 100 Shot Cake UN2100 Universal Monkey's Revenge 25 Shot Cake BHL2126 Universal Outcast 49 Shot Cake QS2149 Universal Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake UN2566 Universal Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake UN2102 Universal 1.25 inch Artillery shell 18 Pack W5016B Windmill Double Nuts and Triple Ripples Artillery Shell 24 Pack W5036B

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics in Sheridan, Michigan from January 2017 through July 2018 for between $100 and $125.

Importer: Patriot Pyrotechnics LLC/Bill's Fireworks, of Sheridan, Michigan

Manufactured in: China

Note: The Michigan State Fire Marshal's office investigated these fireworks and worked with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to initiate this recall.

Recall Number: 19-149

