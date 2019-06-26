Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Fireworks

Hazard:  The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: 
Bill's Fireworks collect at 616-527-1337 anytime or email fireworks@casair.net for more information.

Recall Details

Units:  About 11,000

Description:
This recall involves 22 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.

Brand

Product Name

Item Number

Clown

Dog Rules 30 Shot Cake    

PWF630

Clown

Bite Me 25 Shot Cake    

CL2625

Clown

Buster Sword 100 Shot Cake    

N/A

Clown

Echo Of Freedom 25 Shot Cake   

BHL999T2

Clown

Man's Best Friend Fireworks Cake    

PWF680

Clown

No Fooling Around 130 Shot Cake   

CL2330

Clown

Top Notch Fireworks Cake     

BHL2064

Clown

Dog Don't Stop Barking Artillery Shell 24 Pack

KK5032

Clown

Wonder of Galaxy 100 Shot Cake   

CL2103

None listed

Horror Night Artillery 6 Pack    

W5007

Thunder Star

American Hero 88 Shot Cake    

CL2888

Thunder Star

Romantic Aliens 100 Shot Cake    

N/A

Thunder Star

Three's A Charm Artillery Shell 6 Pack  

5013B

Universal

Desperate Attempt 100 Shot Cake    

UN2033

Universal

Monkey Business 100 Shot Cake    

UN2101

Universal

Monkey Go Ape 100 Shot Cake    

UN2100

Universal

Monkey's Revenge 25 Shot Cake    

BHL2126

Universal

Outcast 49 Shot Cake     

QS2149

Universal

Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake

UN2566

Universal

Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake

UN2102

Universal

1.25 inch Artillery shell 18 Pack

W5016B

Windmill

Double Nuts and Triple Ripples Artillery Shell 24 Pack

W5036B

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics in Sheridan, Michigan from January 2017 through July 2018 for between $100 and $125.

Importer: Patriot Pyrotechnics LLC/Bill's Fireworks, of Sheridan, Michigan

Manufactured in: China

Note: The Michigan State Fire Marshal's office investigated these fireworks and worked with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to initiate this recall.

Recall Number: 19-149

