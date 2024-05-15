Patten Properties Expands Pecan Plantation Aviation Community in Texas with New Air Park

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties announces the expansion of its acclaimed Pecan Plantation aviation community with the addition of The Landings , a second air park located just 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. This acreage community now spans 4,200 acres, including two residential airparks, two golf courses, equestrian centers, a marina, and other premier amenities for pilots and their families.

The recent addition of The Landings East represents one of the most ambitious and rapidly successful expansions yet. Post this This acreage community now spans 4,200 acres, including two residential airparks, two golf courses, equestrian centers, a marina, and other premier amenities for pilots and their families.

"We finally found our 'home.' If you're looking for an aviation community to live in, Pecan Plantation has it all. Where else can you be on the golf course one minute, go boating the same day, fly for your $200 cheeseburger, and be back in time for dinner?" - Michael Mills, Resident and Pilot (View full testimony here)

Pecan Plantation , a nationally recognized fly-in community in Texas, has been a beacon for aviation enthusiasts for nearly 50 years. The recent addition of The Landings East (66TE) represents one of the most ambitious and rapidly successful expansions yet. With fly-in living, spacious acreage homesites, and an average of 20 lots sold each month, it has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-selling aviation properties in the United States.

Zach Milton, land consultant for Patten Properties , emphasized the community's appeal: "One of the things that buyers find attractive is that Pecan Plantation has more than just one airpark. We have two airparks, making it a very active community, along with EAA Chapter 983, one of the few gold-rated chapters in the world."

A recent article in Flying magazine highlighted Pecan Plantation's growing popularity in Granbury, Texas, which has been recognized as the No. 1 historic small city by USA Today for three consecutive years. With its unique blend of aviation and lifestyle amenities, Pecan Plantation continues to attract aviation enthusiasts seeking a prime fly-in community.

For more information about Pecan Plantation and available homesites, interested parties are encouraged to visit pecanplantationland.com or contact the Pecan Plantation team at (833) 273-2159.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES:

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as industry authorities on real estate investment and development nationwide. Their culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, combined with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's real estate environment.

CONTACT:

Heather Robison

[email protected]

SOURCE Patten Properties