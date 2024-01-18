Paul Keeble Takes the Helm as Global CFO at Assembly

Keeble Brings Over Two Decades of Global Finance Leadership Experience to the Stagwell (STGW) Agency

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media agency Assembly has hired Paul Keeble, a global finance leader with a proven track record of driving profitable growth for companies across the media, advertising, and professional services industries, as Global Chief Financial Officer. Keeble is based in London and will report to Global CEO Rick Acampora.

With over 20 years of global experience and a core focus on enabling profitable growth, Keeble has a history of effective collaboration with senior leadership, providing strategic decision support, and delivering commercial insights that contribute to overall business success.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul into Assembly. As a results-oriented leader, he brings a dynamic and forward-thinking approach to innovative business and financial strategies that drive top-and bottom-line growth," said Rick Acampora, Global CEO. "Paul's leadership and financial rigor are of critical importance for us as we continue to grow as an agency and measure and optimize performance for both ours and our client's businesses. Our proposition is to find the change that fuels growth for our people, our business, and our clients, and Paul will be integral in ensuring we're able to continue doing that."

Keeble has held top finance positions at agencies like Wavemaker, Fetch, The Marketing Store, and Draft FCB. As a collaborative and transformation-focused business partner, Paul brings a solid technical background in audit and advisory from Deloitte and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Paul has extensive experience leading finance functions within complex matrix organizations, including WPP, Dentsu Aegis Network, and The Interpublic Group, showcasing his ability to navigate diverse and challenging environments.

"I am excited to join Assembly as it continues on its journey of growth and transformation and looking forward to contributing to its continued success," said Paul Keeble. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to elevate financial operations and support the agency's vision."

