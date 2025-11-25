UNICEPTA Launches Integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot to Simplify Reputation Intelligence

The integration empowers stakeholders to act on insights instantly, reducing complexity and accelerating reputation management.

COLOGNE, Germany and NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICEPTA, a global media intelligence provider within The Marketing Cloud, part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), today announced the launch of an integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot to make its reputation and media intelligence capabilities directly accessible within Copilot. The collaboration enables communications and reputation leaders to access, analyze, and act on real-time insights without leaving their core Microsoft environment – eliminating friction, reducing tool complexity, and improving decision speed.

In an era where communications teams face rising data volumes and unprecedented speed of change, fragmented dashboards and disconnected systems have become a major obstacle to strategic work. The integration directly addresses this challenge: instead of forcing teams to adopt yet another platform, it brings intelligence to the tools they already use every day.

"AI should make complex work feel simple – not the other way around. By embedding UNICEPTA directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're turning everyday workspaces into intelligent command centers for communicators. Teams can ask questions in plain language, get instant insights, and make reputation-critical decisions in the moment. This is what the future of communications looks like: intelligence that's always on, right where the work happens," said Martin Schulze, Head of Product at UNICEPTA.

Chantrelle Nielsen, Director of Product Management for Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft added, "UNICEPTA's deep expertise in media intelligence and its ability to simplify complexity make it possible to turn reputation data into clear, actionable insights within Microsoft 365 Copilot. This integration enables communicators to move from static reporting to real-time, AI-powered reputation management — right where their work happens."

Through the integration, UNICEPTA's AI Agent connects securely to its proprietary, LLM-powered data layer via Microsoft connectors within the client's environment. Clients maintain complete control over how the integration between the agent and connector is deployed across their organization – no information is shared with Microsoft. Access can be configured for specific user groups, and the agent can be embedded directly within Teams, Word, or PowerPoint. This architecture is designed to scale seamlessly across industries and enterprise environments.

A real-world example illustrates the impact. A communications team working on a campaign can ask Copilot in Teams about "the tonal sentiment of current media coverage." The UNICEPTA AI Agent instantly connects with the relevant media intelligence data and provides information on sentiment, reach, and key topics, and provides relevant insights on the latest developments in media. Everything can directly be integrated in Word or into a PowerPoint presentation. What once required hours of manual work now happens in seconds – giving teams more time to act strategically.

For users, the benefits are clear: less tool overhead, faster decision-making, and full data control in an environment they already trust. In a landscape where speed, clarity, and reputation protection are paramount, the integration with Copilot represents a powerful step toward making AI truly work for communications.

About UNICEPTA

UNICEPTA is a global leader in media and data intelligence, empowering organizations to make smarter, faster, and more responsible decisions. Combining human expertise with AI-powered technology, UNICEPTA transforms complex information into actionable insights that drive communication, reputation, and strategy.

With more than 30 years of experience, UNICEPTA serves leading corporations, institutions, and NGOs worldwide – providing trusted intelligence that enables clients to navigate the dynamics of media, politics, and society with confidence.

Trusted Intelligence. Human-Led. AI-Fed.

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster.

The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

