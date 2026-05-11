Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Welcomes First Families to Maryland Location

Maryland location will host eight Family Camps in 2026, serving families of children with cancer, sickle cell disease, rare and ultra-rare conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp welcomed families to the first of eight 2026 Family Camps at its new location on the Eastern Shore of Maryland – bringing joy, connection, and "a different kind of healing" to those often isolated by their diagnosis. With the launch of these Family Camps comes needed programming tailored for those in the rare and ultra-rare disease communities, a group who lack access to similar programs in the region, according to a recent medical needs analysis.

"It was incredible to finally see our Maryland location filled with laughter and play," said Hole in the Wall CEO Jimmy Canton. "It has always been our charge to do everything in our power to bring the healing of Hole in the Wall to those children and families most profoundly impacted by their diagnosis. With the launch of these Family Camps, we are doing just that, building community among those who did not previously have it. The need is great, and the impact is significant."

Families of children with sickle cell disease, a rare disorder where red blood cells are crescent shaped and can clump together, blocking blood flow and causing pain crises and other issues, attended the first Family Camp. While onsite, families enjoyed arts & crafts, archery, swimming and so much more, surrounded by others who understand the challenges they face. But even more importantly, these families walked away with renewed hope and the understanding that they aren't defined by their diagnosis.

In addition to families with sickle cell disease, who will also have a focused Family Camp in the fall, the remaining Family Camps will include:

Two Camps dedicated to families of children with cancer, including children with Constitutional Mismatch Repair Deficiency, a very rare condition where cancer continues to recur;

One Camp for children with metabolic and mitochondrial disorders, a group of disorders that occur when the mitochondria fail to produce enough energy;

One Camp for families of children with Neurofibromatosis, a rare disorder where the nervous system produces tumors throughout the body;

One Camp for children with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva or FOP, an ultra-rare genetic disorder where soft tissues progressively turn into bone;

One Camp for families of children with Progeria, a devastating diagnosis where children rapidly age and face the many challenges of the elderly when they are still in elementary school.

Each Family Camp will welcome up to 15 families and range from three to five days in length. These Camps come following an extensive renovation of the facility, which transformed 50,000 square feet of existing buildings into an inclusive, universally designed space, including a dining hall to accommodate 120 people, a maker's space, a barrier free theater and dressing room filled with costumes, accessible residential rooms, and a state-of-the-art infirmary. Rooted in universal design, the facility ensures every child, regardless of medical need, can fully participate, build friendships, and simply experience the magic of camp. Over the course of 2026, nearly 500 children and family members will be served in the space. The start of Family Camps at this new location marks the beginning of a larger expansion that will include future facilities dedicated to camper-independent programming.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp-Maryland is located on the site of the former Aspen Institute's 166-acre Wye River Conference Center in Queenstown, Md. The Institute was gifted the scenic property in 1979, and its Board generously donated it to Hole in the Wall after learning of Camp's interest in expanding services in the region.

About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp:

Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to thousands of children with serious illnesses and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facilities in Connecticut and Maryland, in dozens of hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at www.holeinthewallgang.org.

Contact:

Averi Shackleford

PROFILES

Cell: 240-274-4807

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp