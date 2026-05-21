Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Names Hilary Axtmayer CEO Effective June 1

Former Chief Program Officer Axtmayer takes over from Jimmy Canton, who is retiring after 23 years as CEO

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp named Hilary Axtmayer CEO effective June 1, following a nationwide search conducted by the board of directors in partnership with Lindauer. Axtmayer, who first began working with the organization in 2001, most recently served as Hole in the Wall's Chief Program Officer.

Hilary Axtmayer named CEO of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

"I am incredibly honored to step into the role of CEO and so grateful for the board's confidence in me," Axtmayer shared. "My long history with Hole in the Wall has given me a deep understanding of its culture and mission, and a profound appreciation for our remarkable staff, the families we serve, and the loyal donors and volunteers who believe in and sustain our work. It is a true privilege to lead this organization into its next chapter, ensuring strong continuity through this transition while preserving the spirit and excellence that define Camp."

Axtmayer's involvement with Hole in the Wall spans more than two decades and includes roles as Executive Camp Director and summer counselor, providing her with both organizational expertise and cultural awareness. Through her leadership as Chief Program Officer, Axtmayer has demonstrated a deep understanding of the immense value that Hole in the Wall brings to children with serious illnesses and their families.

"Over her time at Camp, Hilary has consistently demonstrated integrity, compassion, positive communication, respect and gratitude," said Lynn Fusco and Jeff Horstman, co-chairs of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp's board of directors. "We are confident her past experience driving organizational growth through innovative program design, leadership development, and cross-department collaboration will ensure a seamless transition and successful tenure as CEO."

In addition to her many years at Hole in the Wall, Axtmayer has been a field consultant for HIV/AIDS Youth Programs with SeriousFun Children's Network and has also served in various capacities at other youth-focused nonprofits. She holds a master's in global health sciences from the University of Oxford and a master's degree in social work from Columbia University.

Axtmayer is stepping into the role following the retirement of Jimmy Canton, who served as CEO of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for 23 years.

About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp:

Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to thousands of children with serious illnesses and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facilities in Connecticut and Maryland, in dozens of hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at www.holeinthewallgang.org.

Contact:

Averi Shackleford

PROFILES

Cell: 240-274-4807

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp