Paul Quinn College Selects Ellucian Colleague SaaS to Enhance Technology Infrastructure

Modern enterprise resource planning system to support growth of innovative HBCU and Urban Work College

RESTON, Va. and DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Paul Quinn College ("Paul Quinn"), an innovative Historically Black College and University (HBCU) known for its Urban Work College Model, has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, Paul Quinn joins more than 1,600 Ellucian customers leveraging SaaS solutions.

The implementation of the Ellucian SaaS Platform will provide Paul Quinn with a holistic technology infrastructure that is modern, proven and sustainable as the institution grows. The new system will also enhance the user experience for students, faculty and staff, and streamline administrative processes across campus. And with access to real-time insights, Paul Quinn will also be well-equipped to make data-driven decisions that improve student experiences and outcomes.

"We are proud to support the technology transformation of Paul Quinn College, a groundbreaking HBCU that is shaking up traditional education paradigms," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "At our Ellucian Live conference earlier this year, President Michael Sorrell shared the inspiring story of his institution's evolution and the establishment of an Urban Work College Model, which allows students to gain real-world work experience that directly translates into better post-graduation outcomes. As a company that champions innovation, we are honored to partner with an impactful institution that is challenging the status quo in higher education."

"Embracing Ellucian's advanced technology solutions is a pivotal step in our ongoing journey to redefine higher education. While the cost is a significant investment for us, we are confident that our partners at Ellucian will help us deliver a more efficient and user-friendly experience for our students, faculty, and staff," said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President, Paul Quinn College.

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT PAUL QUINN COLLEGE

Paul Quinn College is a private, faith-based, four-year, liberal arts-inspired college that was founded in 1872, by a group of African Methodist Episcopal Church preachers in Austin, Texas. The school's original purpose was to educate freed slaves and their offspring. Today, Paul Quinn proudly educates students of all races and socio-economic classes under the banner of its institutional ethos, WE over Me. It is the first Urban Work College and only minority-serving, federally-recognized work college in America. Paul Quinn is viewed as one of the most innovative colleges in America, one that continuously expands the boundaries of higher education and community advocacy in its quest to eradicate intergenerational poverty. For more information, visit paulquinn.edu.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

