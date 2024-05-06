Paul T. Cappuccio Joins Leadership of Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Torridon Law PLLC announced that Paul T. Cappuccio has joined the firm as a partner and member of the firm's management committee.

For nearly two decades, Paul was general counsel and a senior business executive at Time Warner, Inc., then one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the world, and previously at America Online. He also has significant experience as a senior executive in start-up private companies.

During his time in-house, he has overseen hundreds of billions of dollars of complex corporate transactions, and related antitrust and regulatory reviews. He has extensive public-company boardroom experience on both sides of the board table, as a senior executive and through his own service on public company boards.

He also has significant prior experience as a litigation partner at Kirkland & Ellis and a senior official in the Department of Justice. He has argued three cases in the Supreme Court of the United States.

Former Attorney General William P. Barr said: "Each of us on the management committee has known Paul for over 30 years as a trusted colleague and a friend. He is an immensely talented lawyer and counselor who knows his way around public companies, private companies, boardrooms, large corporate transactions and the government. We are all very pleased that he is joining our firm."

Mr. Cappuccio said: "Attorney General Barr, Ted Ullyot, Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin have been friends and colleagues of mine for many years. Together with the other first-rate lawyers they have assembled, they have quickly built a law firm of unrivaled talent and client dedication. It is an honor and a blessing to be able to rejoin my friends, and make new friends, in helping to continue to build a great new firm."

Mr. Cappuccio will work out of a new Torridon Law PLLC office in New York. Please visit www.torridonlaw.com to view Mr. Cappuccio's full bio.

