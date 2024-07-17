Paul Thrift Recognized as One of Indiana's Most Influential Business Leaders by Indiana Business Journal for 3rd Straight Year

INDIANAPOLIS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that its CEO, Paul Thrift, has been recognized for the third consecutive year in the Indiana Business Journal's Indiana 250 list. The list honors Indiana's most influential and impactful business and community leaders. Honorees include executives and up-and-comers from public and private companies, law firms, universities, not-for-profits, government groups and community organizations.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this prestigious accolade," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "This recognition wouldn't be possible without the dedication of our team members who embody our core values of excellence, service and leadership and their commitment to making a positive impact. My story is one of pure providence, any glory goes to God."

First launched in 2022, IBJ's Indiana 250 list was compiled by the executives, editors and newsroom staff at IBJ Media's three news brands: Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside Indiana Business and Indiana Lawyer. The list will be celebrated at an exclusive reception featuring remarks by Vice President Mike Pence on July 17.

Since Thrift co-founded the company in 1986 with John Thompson, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with more than 600 team members. The company has successfully developed more than $5.4 billion in real estate, providing more than 21,000 multifamily homes in 22 states, and is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, industrial and commercial projects.

The $550 million Fishers District expansion that is currently underway is Thompson Thrift's most ambitious Indiana project to-date, and has the company's commercial, residential and construction business units partnering to bring first-class developments to Indiana's residents and visitors.

Thrift was born and raised in Terre Haute and graduated from Indiana State University. A lifelong learner who takes great pride in the opportunity to mentor tomorrow's leaders, Thrift has served and chaired a variety of business, civic, and non-profit organizations across the state, including the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Leadership Board, the National Multifamily Housing Council, International Cooperating Ministries, and Indiana State Chamber.

At a corporate level, Thompson Thrift's philanthropic arm, TT Serve, partners with more than 35 local and national organizations with a key focus on community revitalization, youth, and education. The group also seeks to aid those in need in international communities.

Thompson Thrift earned national recognition this year with a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards as well as a 2024 Multifamily Development of the Year for Slate at Fishers District in the CoStar Impact Awards. The company was also recognized on the IBJ Fast 25 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Indiana.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial, residential and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

