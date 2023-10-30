PAULA JARABIN AND "ROSIE" WIN AKC NATIONAL TRICK DOG COMPETITION

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 AKC Trick Dog Competition. The overall winners were Paula Jarabin and her All-American dog, "Rosie," from Santa Barbara, CA. In their routine, "The Honky Tonk Café Talent Show," Rosie demonstrated the tricks needed to win a talent show.

Rosie, the Trick Dog winner.
The 5th annual event was open to Elite Performers, AKC's highest level of trick dogs. Juniors were also permitted to enter at any level as long as their dogs had a Trick Dog title. The AKC Trick Dog competition has continued to grow steadily, with this year having more than 200 competitors and 68 breeds from 40 states and Canada that were judged by three judges.

"The 2023 winning performances were such a delight to watch," said Mary Burch, AKC Family Dog Director. "Rosie's routine included advanced tricks with her handler at a distance. Rosie's eagerness to work demonstrates the exceptional bond that can result from training. AKC is so proud of the AKC Elite Performer Trick Dogs and their dedicated, skilled handlers."

The two finalists in the competition were Elizabeth Berthold and her Russell Terrier, Cricket, from East Patchogue, NY, and April Paulman and her Bulldog, Mindy, from Shelbyville, IN.

See the winning dog and finalists' videos below.

Winner "Rosie" handled by Paula Jarabin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5Mkbmr6T8M

Finalist "Cricket" handled by Elizabeth Berthold
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7KLdnF-qTM

Finalist "Mindy" handled by April Paulman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9Sxyz4SHVo

To learn more about teaching your dog to do tricks, see:
https://www.akc.org/sports/trick-dog/

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization that maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs, and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners, and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year, including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank.  For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

