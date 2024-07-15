PausePoint Helps Employees and Professionals Prioritize Mental Health

PausePoint, a new mindfulness and wellbeing app designed to help professionals reclaim time, launches officially.

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PausePoint is dedicated to seamlessly integrating mindfulness and well-being into daily life, providing users with the means to intentionally schedule breaks into their days.

Committed to helping modern workers avoid burnout and boost productivity, Pause Point integrates directly into daily calendars that often drive the rhythm and intensity of the modern workday. PausePoint serves as an integrated prompt that ensures that mental health is scheduled in the flow of scheduled

Recognizing the challenges of maintaining balance amidst busy schedules, PausePoint is designed to smartly sync with your calendar, empowering individuals to rejuvenate and refocus with ease.

Making mindfulness an effortless part of everyday life, PausePoint allows users to select their desired break durations from options of 5, 10, or 15 minutes, and choose the frequency of these breaks, whether once or twice daily, from Monday to Friday.

Felisa Wiley, Founder and CEO at PausePoint noticed the need for intentional break scheduling during a wellness workshop during a company event: "The insistence on discussing the need for breaks, rather than directly integrating them into the day's schedule, led me to envision a solution that could seamlessly incorporate mindfulness into our calendars. This moment of insight laid the groundwork for PausePoint, bridging the gap between the need for wellness and the potential for technology to facilitate it effortlessly."

PausePoint Basic is available at zero cost to the user, and organizes bi-weekly breaks into your calendar free of charge. PausePoint Premium offers users monthly break planning, alongside exclusive features such as weekly well-being tracking, participation in mindfulness challenges, a referral program, and upcoming features such as multi-calendar integration and a community forum.

PausePoint follows in the steps of meditation and mindfulness apps such as Calm, Headspace, and Insight Timer, but with a focus on intentional break scheduling as a means to reclaim energy, time, and independence.

About PausePoint

PausePoint is on a mission to empower individuals to rejuvenate and refocus with ease, making mindfulness an effortless part of their day. PausePoint intelligently syncs with your calendar to identify optimal times for mindfulness breaks. Learn more at www.pausepoint.io

SOURCE PausePoint