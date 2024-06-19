Pavion Acquires Signet

Expanding New England Footprint and Leadership in Critical Communications

CHANTILLY, Va., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion Corp. (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired Signet. This strategic acquisition expands Pavion leadership in healthcare critical communications and enhances our security and audiovisual systems capabilities in New England.

Established in 1974 by founder Charlie Caron with headquarters in Norwell, MA, Signet experienced consistent growth under the direction of CEO Brad Caron who joined the business in 1987. Brad charted the companies' course for accelerated growth, beginning with the establishment of an engineering group to enable complex systems integration work in critical communications, network infrastructure, security and audiovisual systems. With innovation and an intense focus on the customer experience at its' core, Signet now serves over 80% of acute care hospitals in its' New England market. Now celebrating its 50th year, and under the day-to-day leadership of Andrew Pelletier, the business is poised for continued growth in industry verticals aligned with Pavion's growth strategy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Signet employees and customers to the Pavion team," said Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri. "Signet is a great company with great people and their focus in critical communications, security and AV significantly enhances our capabilities to deliver integration and support services for customers in the Northeast."

"As we approached our 50-year anniversary milestone, I wanted to ensure Signet would maintain the energy and tenacity for continued innovation and growth that my team deserves," stated Signet CEO, Brad Caron. "Joining forces with Pavion ensures the future for the employees and customers of Signet for the next 50 years. I am very excited for the future of Signet as part of the Pavion family."

"Signet customers will continue to be served by the employees they've relied on for years, now with the enhanced support, tools and capabilities from Pavion," advised Jim Muncey, BU President. "Signet employees share our passion to be the best in the industry and I really look forward to working with the Signet team."

Signet is the 21st acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

About Pavion

Pavion Connects and Protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 70+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through technology and radical service. Learn more at www.pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle-market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About Signet

Founded in 1974, Signet is a Massachusetts-based, ISO 9001 and ISO 27001-certified mission critical technology systems integrator supporting the complex and evolving needs of health care, transportation, enterprise and government customers with critical communications, audiovisual, security, and connectivity solutions. Learn more at www.signetgroup.net

Pavion.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Media Contact: Alan Rosenkoff, [email protected]

SOURCE Pavion