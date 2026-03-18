Pavion Appoints Abu Zeya as Chief Financial Officer and Keith Ikels as Chief Information Officer Entering into ISC West

"Abu and Keith bring decades of experience leading financial and technology organizations through periods of significant growth and transformation," said Joe Oliveri, CEO of Pavion. "Their leadership will play an important role as we continue executing our strategic priorities, strengthening our operational foundation, and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Abu will attend ISC West 2026 to support Pavion's presence at the conference, highlighting the differentiated services in the Pavion Experience Lounge at the Venetian, Marco Polo 801. Pavion Solution and Service leaders will demonstrate their Security Systems engineering, program management, professional services, proactive system monitoring, maintenance, and video managed services.

"ISC West is where the security industry comes together, and it's a great opportunity to showcase the strength and expertise of the Pavion team," said Joe Oliveri. "With the addition of Abu and Keith, we're strengthening the leadership foundation needed to support our continued expansion and deliver even greater value to customers around the world."

Abu Zeya Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Abu Zeya joined Pavion on March 2, 2026, as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will lead Pavion's accounting, financial planning and analysis, and treasury functions, helping to strengthen the company's financial operations and support continued growth. Zeya brings more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership and operational finance, with a proven track record of building scalable financial frameworks and driving performance across complex organizations.

Prior to joining Pavion, Zeya spent more than four years at BrandSafway, where he served as Vice President of Global Financial Planning and Analysis before being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2023. During his tenure, he led significant enhancements across financial operations, including a transformation of the FP&A function, stronger alignment between sales pipeline visibility and forecasting processes, and the implementation of KPI tracking tied to key value drivers across business segments. These initiatives helped identify areas of underperformance while establishing data-driven targets to accelerate growth and improve profitability.

Earlier in his career, Zeya spent 19 years at Halliburton Company, where he held a series of progressively senior roles across operations and corporate finance. His experience included leadership positions in corporate finance and treasury, finance director roles supporting project management operations and the Middle East and North Africa region and ultimately serving as Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Zeya holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Houston, an MBA from the Lowry Mays College of Business at Texas A&M University, and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

"Pavion is a company with tremendous momentum and a clear vision for the future," said Zeya. "I'm excited to join the leadership team and help strengthen the financial foundation that will support the company's continued growth and long-term success."

Keith Ikels Appointed Chief Information Officer

Keith Ikels joined Pavion on January 12, 2026, as Chief Information Officer, reporting to CEO Joe Oliveri. Ikels brings more than 30 years of IT leadership experience, including more than 12 years serving as CIO for private equity-backed organizations. Throughout his career, he has helped companies navigate private equity-driven growth, scale enterprise technology platforms, integrate acquisitions, modernize IT architectures, and strengthen cybersecurity and risk management.

Ikels has led technology integrations for more than 20 acquisitions, some exceeding $1 billion in size, while building high-performing IT organizations known for stability, accountability, and strong partnership with the business. He will play a key role in advancing the company's technology strategy, supporting the One Pavion initiative, the Business Central cloud migration, and broader digital transformation efforts designed to scale operations and enhance the customer experience. "Pavion has a compelling strategy and a strong leadership team focused on innovation and growth," said Ikels. "I look forward to helping strengthen the technology platforms that support the business and enable the next phase of the company's transformation."

About Pavion

Pavion is a global leader in the design, installation, and service of integrated fire, security, and critical communications solutions. With more than 70 locations and operations across 23 countries, Pavion helps organizations protect people, assets, and infrastructure while enabling safer and more connected environments.

For more information, visit www.pavion.com

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Media Contact:

Alan Rosenkoff

Chief Marketing Officer, Pavion

[email protected]

SOURCE Pavion