Pavion Honored as Verkada's Impact Partner of the Year for Physical Security

Delivering cloud-native, AI-powered solutions that protect people and assets and enable faster, more proactive threat response.

CHANTILLY, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion, a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has been named Verkada's Impact Partner of the Year for Physical Security. The recognition highlights Pavion's leadership in delivering advanced, integrated security solutions that seamlessly connect and protect people and assets.

Pavion was selected for its ability to design tailored systems that address complex requirements while ensuring operational efficiency and reliability. The team continues to architect sophisticated deployments, anticipate evolving customer needs, and serve as a trusted advisor in an increasingly dynamic security landscape.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize Pavion as Verkada's Impact Partner of the Year: Physical Security Integrator," said Patrick DelBuono, Sr. Channel Sales Manager at Verkada. "From the very beginning of our partnership two years ago, it was clear that Pavion was building something special. Their unwavering dedication to customer success is evident in our daily collaboration, and this award is a testament to the hard work and expertise of the entire Pavion team. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership and delivering world-class security solutions together."

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our shared commitment to transforming how organizations approach physical security," said Mike Wilson, VP Integrated Solutions at Pavion. "Partnering with Verkada enables us to deliver cloud-native AI-powered solutions that not only protect people and assets, but also help customers respond faster to threats and operate more proactively. Together, we're creating safer, smarter organizations."

This marks the second year Verkada has recognized top-performing partners who go beyond business growth to foster meaningful collaboration, innovation, and measurable impact for joint customers. The Impact Partner of the Year Award celebrates organizations that set the standard across Verkada's global partner network, highlighting leadership, technical expertise, and the ability to deliver solutions that make a tangible difference.

About Pavion

Pavion is a global leader in the design, installation, and service of integrated fire, security, and critical communications solutions. With more than 70 locations and operations across 23 countries, Pavion helps organizations protect people, assets, and infrastructure while enabling safer and more connected environments.

For more information, visit www.pavion.com

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Media Contact:

Alan Rosenkoff

Chief Marketing Officer, Pavion

[email protected]

SOURCE Pavion