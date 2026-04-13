Pavlus Travel & Cruise Sees Shifts in 2026 Luxury Booking Dynamics

Some Luxury Cruise Guests Loyal to One Brand Increasingly "Jumping Ship" to Another Luxury Brand.

Lengthier Journeys, Combo Cruise-Tour Bookings, More Close-in Bookings Also Trending

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travelers love exploring the world in their own unique way, and as they age, they simply adjust their vacation style and personality to match their stage of life. "But whether they're 25, 50, 75, or older, they 'go, go, go,'" says Craig Pavlus, founder and CEO, Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Albuquerque, NM, one of the U.S.' largest independent travel agencies. "In 2026, our luxury clients can't wait to experience the world on their own terms. They believe—as do we—that they deserve a fabulous luxury vacation, and we strive to provide that."

In 2026, Pavlus Travel & Cruise is booking many clients on luxury cruises or tours within the Mediterranean region. The lovely coastline of Nice, France, is shown above. Photo by Shutterstock. In 2026, Antarctica is trending "hot" with Pavlus Travel & Cruise's luxury clients. Above, seals lounge on an Antarctic ice floe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Between January and early April 2026, Pavlus' team members have already booked thousands of luxury vacations for both new and existing clients. One interesting development? "Our Pavlus team is seeing several shifts in luxury travelers' 2026 booking behavior," explains Pavlus. "These range from small nuances to broader marketplace trends, but all point to how upscale clients' vacation preferences are evolving and what matters most to them this year. Here's a look at a few of those shifts."

Travelers Who've Cruised Frequently on One Brand Are Now Not Always So Loyal: Some luxury guests who've happily stayed loyal to one cruise brand for years are now, so to speak, jumping ship. Surprisingly, that includes some travelers with high loyalty program status.

Among the takeaways? Guests are telling their Pavlus personal travel planner they're interested in trying a different luxury product—particularly if it includes shore excursions within the cruise fare.

Moving Up to Bigger Suites, Plus Little Touches Matter: More guests are considering higher-category suites before booking. Many then do move up to those so they can enjoy more spacious interiors or terraces, dedicated butler service, priority dining, better views, larger showers, and more.

But in 2026, "I'm also finding that little things like included laundry services can entice a client to upgrade their stateroom or suite more often than one might expect," reports one Pavlus travel planner. While priorities vary by guest, even small perks are increasingly influential.

Lengthier Vacations, More Back-to-Back Bookings: Pavlus' personal travel planners are hearing more requests for longer cruise or tour itineraries than in the past. During a recent Viking cruise, one Pavlus team member overheard a guest say: "If I'm traveling overseas, going for anything less than a 14-day cruise is silly." Others in that guest's group nodded in agreement.

Today, travelers are often looking for longer itineraries—either as a single extended journey or by booking back-to-back cruises, tours, or a combination of both. More robust Grand Voyages or World Cruises also remain popular with Pavlus' luxury clients, particularly those age 65+ with more time to travel or clients working remotely.

Another factor: some clients are asking how higher 2026 jet fuel costs might affect future airfares. Many believe that booking one longer vacation could offer better overall value than taking two or three separate trips with multiple air ticket purchases.

Surge in Last-Minute Luxury Bookings: Traditionally, many luxury travelers plan well in advance, enjoying the anticipation of their future vacation as well as plenty of time to map out activities and experiences. But this year, there's a noticeable increase in last-minute luxury cruise and tour bookings— many departing within three months . "People want to go now, and they feel there's no time like the present," emphasizes Pavlus.

Trends for Most Desired International Destinations: As for where travelers are heading in 2026, the most-requested destinations are, not surprisingly, away from the Middle East. Japan bookings are particularly strong. "Our team is also seeing significant interest in Antarctica for winter 2027–2028 travel," says Pavlus.

Also trending are the Arctic region, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and Finland, along with the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. In the Mediterranean, Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, and Croatia remain favorites, along with a growing interest in European river cruises.

Desire for Elevated, Experiential Travel – Beyond City Tours: Luxury travelers are increasingly seeking more immersive, authentic experiences. It's no longer just about a standard city tour. Many are repeat visitors to destinations and want to engage more deeply—connecting with local residents, artisans, vintners, chefs, and others who bring the culture, heritage, lifestyle, and cuisine to life.

In Viviers, France, a Pavlus travel planner recently joined a walking tour where the guide pointed out a bocce ball court and explained the game. While enjoyable, guests noticed that travelers from another cruise line were actually learning and playing the game on that same court. Several remarked that the hands-on experience would have been far more memorable.

More Requests for Independent Extended Pre-/Post-Stays: While cruise and tour operators' pre- and post-trip packages remain popular, "many of my luxury guests are increasingly requesting independent extended stays before or after their cruise," says one high-producing Pavlus travel planner in Albuquerque, NM. These guests may:

Ask their travel planner to book a multi-night luxury hotel stay in the embarkation or disembarkation city.

Plan extensions around a special event, concert, or cultural program aligned with their personal interests.

Travelers Seek Smaller Luxury Ships, Smaller Group Escorted Tours: "Our luxury guests are increasingly asking about vacations on smaller ships or within smaller escorted tour groups," says Pavlus. "They're looking for a more intimate experience—without the crowds."

For more information on Pavlus Travel & Cruise, visit https://pavlustravel.com/

About Pavlus Travel & Cruise

Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc., is an independent, full-service luxury travel agency specializing in luxury travel and cruise vacations. Founded in 1994 by Craig S. Pavlus, former Trans World Airlines senior vice president, marketing, the agency employs a professional workforce across the United States and is a member of the Travel Leaders Network. The agency is the world's largest seller of Tauck Tours and a top-tier seller for leading luxury travel brands including AmaWaterways, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Scenic, Seabourn, Silversea, Viking, and others.

SOURCE Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.