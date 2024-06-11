PAVO Insurance Solutions Partners with Input 1 to Harness Its Digital Payment and Financing Platform

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVO Insurance Solutions, a leading Insurtech provider, announced today it has chosen Input 1 to provide integrated premium finance, direct bill, and digital payment solutions. With a cutting-edge, user-friendly premium finance marketplace that streamlines the insurance transaction process, PAVO Insurance Solutions sees the value in collaborating with Input 1 to enrich its platform by incorporating its quoting marketplace, digital payments, and premium financing, seamlessly at the point of sale, ensuring a streamlined process, reduced operational costs, modernization and improved customer satisfaction.

PAVO Insurance Solutions Partners with Input 1 to Harnesses Its Digital Payment and Financing Platform

"This is a significant opportunity for collaboration and innovation, leveraging our collective strengths to meet the growing demand for integrated financial solutions in the insurance market and providing an unparalleled user experience," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer for Input 1. "PAVO is committed to offering a holistic solution and they recognized that we can enhance their offering, making it a one-stop solution for policyholders, agents, general agents, and insurance companies."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Input 1, a leader in the Insurtech and finance industries for over 40 years," said Katie Wexler, founder and CEO of PAVO Insurance Solutions. "Their expertise and innovative solutions significantly enhance our vision for PAVO."

PAVO's platform enhances the efficiency of the premium finance processes by integrating directly with agency management systems, policy management systems, and its own PAVO Portal to facilitate premium finance options for brokers, general agents, or program administrators. This access benefits policyholders, agents, general agents, and insurance companies alike.

About PAVO Insurance Solutions

PAVO is the insurance industry's first premium finance marketplace for carriers, platforms, program administrators, and agents. PAVO provides multiple financing options at the point of sale, making the process faster, reducing errors, and improving the insurance purchasing experience. PAVO is a best-in-class digital experience for agents to unlock instant quotes and effortlessly manage their books of business. For more information, please visit PavoInsure.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance, making insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

