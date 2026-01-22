PAX Services Group Wins Sika Roofing & Waterproofing's 2025 Project of the Year for Walter E. Washington Convention Center Re-Roof

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAX Services Group ("PAX" or the "Company"), a leading provider of roofing and exterior services, today announced its work on the Walter E. Washington Convention Center was named a winner of Sika Roofing and Waterproofing's 2025 Projects of the Year, recognizing outstanding craftsmanship, innovation, and execution in large-scale roofing.

The approximately $20.8 million, ~800,000-square-foot project has become a benchmark for Sarnafil instillation, combining expert planning with technical excellence to protect and future-proof a critical and storied civic landmark. 96 individual roof sections were completed while the Convention Center remained fully operational, hosting events on more than 70% of calendar days. Most areas received a complete re-cover including new insulation, high-density cover boards, and an 80-mil PVC Sarnafil membrane selected for durability, UV resistance, and long-term performance. The scope and complexity required advanced planning, rigorous safety controls, and seamless coordination among project partners.

"This is a tremendous achievement for PAX and reflects our core strengths—technical excellence, an innovative approach to problem-solving, and a deep commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients," said Mike Wade, Chief Executive Officer of PAX. "A project of this magnitude over an active convention center requires the highest safety and quality standards and our successful execution is a testament to our team's experience, expertise, and collaboration."

"From planning and logistics to execution and safety, our crews performed at an exceptional level on one of the most complex installations in the region," said Adam Senholzi, Mid-Atlantic Regional President of PAX. "The project presented significant challenges, including the Convention Center's South Barrel Roof, where steep slopes and limited access demanded custom crane and fall-protection solutions, and the Mechanical Roof, which required a full tear-off and reconstruction without interrupting building operations. We are proud of the strength of our Mid-Atlantic team and the partnerships that made this project a success."

Safety and sustainability were critical throughout. A comprehensive OSHA-compliant safety program resulted in zero major incidents, while energy-efficient upgrades and recyclable materials position the facility for decades of reduced maintenance and improved environmental performance.

The award was presented at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

About PAX Services Group

PAX Services Group, formerly known as Patuxent Roofing & Contracting, Inc., is an innovative building envelope company providing comprehensive roofing, waterproofing and restoration services.

