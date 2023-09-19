Paxos Regulated Stablecoin Platform Reaches Five-Year Milestone, Has Issued $120B+ in Stablecoins

Blockchain infrastructure leader delivers five years of access to the world's safest, well-regulated digital dollars across offerings

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos , the leading provider of blockchain infrastructure for enterprises, celebrates the five-year anniversary of its regulated stablecoin platform. Over the past five years, the company has issued and redeemed more than $120 billion in USD-backed stablecoins across its offerings while setting the market standard for regulatory oversight. All Paxos stablecoins have been issued from the company's New York trust with prudential oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Paxos debuted the first regulated, fully redeemable USD-backed token in 2018. In the five years since, the company has grown its tokenization capabilities into a suite of platform offerings that power stablecoin solutions for global enterprises like Mercado Libre and Mastercard. In August, Paxos launched PayPal USD (PYUSD) , now available to more than 100 million PayPal users and throughout the crypto ecosystem. By partnering with PayPal, Paxos is enabling a new level of adoption and utility that will define the next wave of stablecoin growth.

Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at Paxos, commented, "Stablecoins will become a trillion-dollar asset class as blockchain technology expands across the applications used everyday by consumers. The Paxos platform empowers our enterprise partners to enable payments, settlement, remittances and other real world use cases of stablecoins for hundreds of millions of end users. We offer the safety, security and oversight that enterprises need to enter this new frontier with confidence.

Paxos has been instrumental in establishing and increasing the integrity of blockchain and digital asset markets by setting the standard for reserve disclosures and securing prudential regulation for each of its individual tokens. Moving forward, Paxos will continue to set the standard in stablecoin operations with robust consumer protections, frequent regulatory examinations, monthly independent attestations and monthly reserve reporting. This compliance-driven approach has proven indispensable to global brands like PayPal, Mastercard, Interactive Brokers, Mercado Libre, Nubank and others as they begin their journey into digital assets. Today, Paxos infrastructure powers more than 12 million active wallets globally through its enterprise partnerships.

The Paxos stablecoin platform leverages Ethereum and will expand into multiple other blockchains as it helps to create a more open, accessible economy for all. Paxos stablecoins are always backed one-for-one by cash and cash equivalents, with all customer assets held in segregated accounts and protected from bankruptcy as a New York State regulated Trust company. Paxos stablecoins USDP and PYUSD are issued by Paxos Trust Company and regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services. Financial institutions around the world have adopted Paxos' scalable, interoperable institutional grade blockchain products, including white label stablecoins, digital asset-enabled wallets, custody and settlement solutions. With a strong balance sheet, prudential oversight and robust compliance programs, Paxos' blockchain infrastructure is tailor-made to serve the needs of sophisticated global enterprises with billions in assets and millions of customers to protect.

