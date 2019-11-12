Paxos Releases Fiat Gateway Solution and APIs

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos Trust Company, the regulated financial institution that digitizes and mobilizes assets, today introduced new solutions that businesses can utilize to bridge between traditional and digital assets. Binance, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain ecosystem, will be the first to integrate its new Fiat Gateway solution.

"Paxos is a trusted partner that keeps innovating ways to make traditional and digital assets more interoperable," said CZ (Changpeng Zhao), Binance CEO. "The new Fiat Gateway is the fastest, simplest U.S. dollar on/off ramp for our customers. We look forward to working more closely with Paxos to integrate additional solutions."

Fiat Gateway enables customers to easily swap between dollars and stablecoins. Stablecoin Swap enables Paxos-powered stablecoins to be treated as interchangeable with each other, 1:1. Whereas these capabilities were previously only available for customers transacting directly on the Paxos.com user interface, now they can be integrated onto other platforms via API. Qualified businesses will be able to use these new tools directly for their own transactions as a first-party, or they can host the solutions as a third-party for their customers to utilize.

The new Paxos Developer Portal hosts more information about all Paxos APIs and solutions, including:

Fiat Gateway - A solution that enables customers to easily swap between dollars and stablecoins issued by Paxos, including both Paxos Standard (PAX) and Binance USD (BUSD). For example, a crypto-native platform could use Fiat Gateway to accept dollar deposits and convert them into PAX for use on the platform.

- A solution that enables customers to easily swap between dollars and stablecoins issued by Paxos, including both Paxos Standard (PAX) and Binance USD (BUSD). For example, a crypto-native platform could use Fiat Gateway to accept dollar deposits and convert them into PAX for use on the platform. Stablecoin Swap - Seamlessly swap one stablecoin for another in one step without fees. Available for all stablecoins custodied by Paxos.

- Seamlessly swap one stablecoin for another in one step without fees. Available for all stablecoins custodied by Paxos. Trading APIs - Powerful automated trading solutions (FIX & REST) for institutions, algorithmic traders and other active traders who trade BTC and ETH against fiat.

- Powerful automated trading solutions (FIX & REST) for institutions, algorithmic traders and other active traders who trade BTC and ETH against fiat. Paxos Market Data - HTTP-based API that provides access to the Paxos order book, pricing data and trade data.

Charles Cascarilla, Paxos CEO and co-founder, commented, "We created these APIs so our technology can become more widely available and scalable. Our aim is to create financial infrastructure that others can utilize and build on, so together we can create a modern, open financial system."

For more information regarding Paxos APIs, contact API-Support@paxos.com or visit www.paxos.com/APIs for more information on how to start the implementation process.

About Paxos

Paxos is a New York-regulated financial institution on a mission to create a global, frictionless economy. By building infrastructure to enable the movement between physical and digital assets, Paxos is creating a future where all assets—from money to commodities to securities—are digitized and can move instantaneously, 24/7.

Today, as the first regulated Trust company for digital assets, Paxos technology makes it possible to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets. Paxos products include: Post-Trade Confirmation Service, which has been used to confirm over $1 trillion commodities and FX trades; Paxos Standard (PAX), the world's most liquid regulated stablecoin; Paxos Settlement Service, a private, permissioned blockchain designed to settle securities between two parties bilaterally and more. With offices in New York, London and Singapore, Paxos takes a global view of modernizing the financial system. Learn more at www.paxos.com.

Contact: Rebecca McClain, bmcclain@paxos.com

SOURCE Paxos

Related Links

http://www.paxos.com

