Paxos Securities Settlement Company Receives Clearing Agency Registration from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Paxos becomes the first & only blockchain-native firm registered to provide clearing and settlement services

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos, the leading blockchain infrastructure platform, today announced that its subsidiary, Paxos Securities Settlement Company, LLC (PSSC), has been granted registration as a clearing agency by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Section 17A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The registration makes PSSC the only blockchain-native firm approved by the SEC as a registered clearing agency to provide clearing and settlement services as a central securities depository in the United States. The approval represents a critical piece of financial market infrastructure as blockchain technology and traditional capital markets continue to converge.

"Our clearing agency registration is the result of seven years of work with the SEC, beginning with our No-Action Letter in 2019 and the settlement pilot we operated with some of the world's largest and most sophisticated financial institutions," said Charles Cascarilla, CEO and Co-Founder of Paxos. "As a registered clearing agency, PSSC is able to provide clearing and settlement services for transactions in eligible securities. Most importantly, it allows us to offer the most complete infrastructure for our partners to continue evolving with the market and blockchain technology."

PSSC's registration builds on a multi-year track record in live clearing and settlement. Beginning in February 2020, under SEC no action relief, Paxos operated the clearing and settling of U.S. equities on a daily basis with participation from top global financial institutions. This successfully demonstrated that blockchain-based post-trade infrastructure could deliver same-day settlement, reduce costs and improve operational efficiency within a fully regulated framework.

With this registration, Paxos adds another critical capability to an infrastructure platform already trusted by leading global enterprises to build, launch and scale digital asset products. Paxos enables partners to modernize faster, confidently bring new products to market and reliably expand into the future of financial services with a regulated foundation.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Prudentially regulated by the OCC in the US, FIN-FSA in Europe, and the MAS in Singapore, its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard and Mercado Libre. Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity and is the issuer of numerous digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Global Dollar (USDG) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Global Dollar (USDG) is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN-FSA and in compliance with MiCA. USDG is also available on Solana, Ink, X Layer, Ethereum and other blockchains.

Paxos is a leading fintech company with more than $500 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund and PayPal Ventures.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Paxos