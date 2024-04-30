Paycor Connect+ 2024 Empowers HR Leaders to Drive People and Performance

Inaugural Customer Conference Brings Together Industry Experts for a Transformative Experience

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated inaugural customer conference, Paycor Connect+ 2024. The three-day event, held from April 23-25, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Cincinnati, brought together hundreds of Paycor's customers for a transformative experience focused on learning, connecting, and engaging.

The conference was designed to equip business leaders with the knowledge, tools, and strategies necessary to navigate the ever-evolving human resources landscape and drive success within their organizations. With HR leaders playing a pivotal role in shaping organizational strategies, fostering employee engagement, and ensuring compliance, the conference provided valuable insights from inspiring speakers, interactive breakout sessions, and networking opportunities for Paycor's customers.

"The Paycor Connect+ conference represents a landmark step in our commitment to our customers," said Brett Meager, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Paycor. "We are deeply committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive and give them the opportunity to learn how to optimize the use of Paycor's solutions. Through this conference, we fostered opportunities for collaboration, learning, and transformation in the future of HR. We shared insights, showcased our latest developments, and built connections that support success for all our customers. Moreover, this valuable time spent with our customers allowed us not only to showcase new innovations, but also to listen and learn from them, gaining insights into what is important to drive the future state of our business and solutions."

Over 30 educational sessions were led by Paycor product managers and HR professionals, covering topics ranging from product directions and features to management strategies and industry trends. Some key themes included Paycor's customer-centric approach, how to empower frontline managers to be effective leaders, and best practices for staying current with trends in HR, payroll, talent management and compliance. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in deep dive learning experiences and personalized consultations with Paycor subject matter experts. The conference featured a celebration and networking event at Paycor Stadium, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to unwind and connect with peers and colleagues.

During the conference, Paycor recognized customers who have demonstrated innovative or highly effective use of Paycor solutions across five categories. Winners include:

Empowered Leader: Abijita Debata, Sr. Director of Payroll and Benefits with the Cincinnati Museum Center

Abijita Debata, Sr. Director of Payroll and Benefits with the Cincinnati Museum Center MVP: Lance Hubert , VP HR Business Partner with Plains Commerce Bank

, VP HR Business Partner with Plains Commerce Bank Paycor Promoter: Lydia Watson, Deceuninck North America, Vice President, Human Resources

Lydia Watson, Deceuninck North America, Vice President, Human Resources Culture Champion: Robin Fallon, Estes Valley recreation and Park District, HR Manager

Robin Fallon, recreation and Park District, HR Manager Rookie of the Year: Jamie Roy, Innovative Services, Inc., Senior Human Resources Coordinator

"Paycor's Connect+ was very thoughtful and put together with customers in mind," said Lytia Watson, Vice President of Human Resources at Deceuninck North America. "I've gone to a lot of conferences in my day, and they seem very canned. This was so personal. It's as if Paycor anticipated what my challenges were going to be; everything that they're offering from product innovation to the breakout sessions were right in sync with what I need not just for today but in my three-year plan."

To build off the success of Connect+ 2024, Paycor plans to continue hosting customers, brokers and partners for the same event next year from April 23-25, 2025, at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

[email protected]

SOURCE Paycor