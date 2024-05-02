Paycor Launches COR Space and Paycor Skills to Drive Business Performance

New offerings empower leaders to enhance team collaboration and optimize skills development

CINCINNATI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc . (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the release of COR Space and Paycor Skills. The new tools will help HR and business leaders drive high business performance by enabling cross-functional collaboration and addressing skills gaps.

COR Space enables teams to collaborate, communicate, and complete tasks on a centralized platform. In addition to facilitating efficient communication between teams, these tools enable leaders to visualize, manage, and provide recognition for employees outside of traditional organizational structures. As a result, businesses can better facilitate team alignment, enhance productivity, and maintain transparency, all of which help increase employee engagement and improve overall performance.

With Paycor Skills, leaders can leverage artificial intelligence to address the ongoing worker shortage and manage their workforce's skills more effectively by providing insights to strategically upskill their people. This product automates the process of capturing new skills and suggests training opportunities to reduce time spent searching for top talent. Paycor Skills will help leaders fill talent gaps, build a culture of learning, align on company needs, and make informed decisions about talent management, all while reducing recruiting time and costs.

"Equipping businesses with tools that help align cross-functional communication and identify skills gaps can increase productivity so teams can spend more time focusing on what matters most – their people," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "The new tools enable goal-focused collaboration beyond traditional departmental structures, and fill talent gaps by matching skills within the existing workforce or identifying upskilling and development opportunities. By providing tools for effective team and skills management, we aim to empower leaders to enhance employee engagement, retention, and career development while achieving organizational objectives."

COR Space and Paycor Skills will be available to customers in Summer 2024.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

