Visier Closes Fiscal Year with Record Achievements, Key Leadership Appointments, Geographic Expansion, and Strong Customer and Market Momentum

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced highlights from its fiscal year, referred to as FY24, which ended January 31, 2024.

Notable among the company's many achievements include:

New product launches, including a new generative AI solution, Vee , which Josh Bersin named an AI Trailblazer and "one of the most spectacular examples of Generative AI in HR today"; and expansion of Alpine platform as a service (PaaS) for builders.

, which named an AI Trailblazer and "one of the most spectacular examples of Generative AI in HR today"; and expansion of platform as a service (PaaS) for builders. Dozens of industry awards and recognition, including top honors from G2 , Sapient Insights, HR Executive, Brandon Hall Group, and Fosway Group.

, Sapient Insights, HR Executive, Brandon Hall Group, and Fosway Group. Record new customer acquisition for both its application and platform business units, encompassing Visier's widely adopted Embedded Analytics offerings.

offerings. Trendsetting industry research and thought leadership appearing in hundreds of top-tier media outlets, including Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Fortune and CNBC.

"We entered this fiscal year with the prediction that this would be the Year of People Analytics," said Ryan Wong , co-founder and CEO of Visier. "That prediction has certainly proven true, particularly when you consider the acceleration we've seen in new customer acquisition. The perspective we've evangelized for over a decade, that People impact is business impact, and you can't manage what you don't measure is taking hold. Visier has now cracked the code on this challenge for tens of thousands of organizations. I'm proud of the team, and I'm encouraged by the momentum we're bringing into the new year."

Highlights from Visier's FY24 include:

Product Momentum: Visier Continues to Set the Pace for Innovation



Visier has a strong reputation for its fast pace of innovation and product delivery. FY24 was no exception with major new product launches, including:

Visier People® Essentials: An easy way to get started on a people analytics journey



While demand for people analytics is higher than ever, many companies don't know where to start. In May, Visier launched Visier People ® Essentials , a simple entry point and guided paths for adoption and value realization toward a robust and scalable people analytics program. Visier People Essentials provides everything organizations need to launch, scale, or enhance their people analytics program in one simple, cost-effective package.

Visier "Vee," a generative AI digital assistant for easy access to people insights

In June, Visier launched Vee , a powerful new generative AI-based digital assistant that democratizes people insights for people leaders globally via a simple conversational interface. Currently in public preview and in active use by nearly 100 Visier customers, Vee provides the most secure and performant generative AI solution available in HR tech. HR industry analyst, Josh Bersin, called Visier's Vee "one of the most spectacular examples of generative AI available in HR today" and "... way ahead of others."

Visier Smart Compensation, transforming merit cycles from art to science

Also in June, Visier launched Smart Compensation , a new product designed to simplify the complex compensation planning process with an easy-to-use, data-driven approach that makes every merit cycle consistent, equitable and impactful for the business. The product, which is generally available to both new and existing Visier customers, was recently recognized by Brandon Hall Group as one of the year's top innovations .

Alpine by Visier, the world's first people data platform as a service (PaaS)



Alpine is the first open innovation platform designed exclusively around workforce data. In FY24, Visier rolled out dozens of Alpine enhancements designed to support the technical needs of developers, data engineers and other technical professionals with a preference for building their own custom people analytics solution or workflows. These enhancements include:

Awards & Recognition



Visier earned dozens of industry awards and recognition in FY24, including:

Visier Dominates the People Analytics Category on G2

In FY24, Visier was a G2 category leader each quarter with nearly 100 new five-star customer reviews, maintaining a position far more favorable than any other vendor in the enterprise people analytics category. Visier scored high marks for time to value, product quality, completeness, and user experience.

Visier Earns Top Position in Sapient Insights Survey for the Second Year in a Row

Visier ranked first, for the second year in a row, in both Vendor Satisfaction and User Experience based on this authoritative survey of thousands of HR professionals. Visier outperformed all other cited vendors by a wide margin, securing the top spot against Anaplan, Tableau, Workday, UKG and Qualtrics. Visier is also proud to have participated in second place honors, which was awarded to Paycor Analytics, a solution powered by Visier.

HR Executive Product of the Year Award

Visier was named Product of the Year for Workplace Dynamics, its innovative collaboration analytics solution, which helps managers and employees to improve productivity by understanding and optimizing how people work and how they work together. HR Executive is the producer of HR Tech, the longest running conference and exposition focused on HR technology.

Fosway Group 9-Grid™ for HR Cloud

Visier was named as a Strategic Leader in Fosway 9-Grid Cloud HR. Fosway is one of the most influential HR analyst firms serving the European markets. Of Visier, Fosway CEO and Founder David Wilson said: "Visier has shown how to raise the game in people analytics, both as a specialist within a complex HR ecosystem, or in conjunction with HCM suites."

Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

Visier was awarded Silver in the category of Compensation, Benefits and/or Payroll Administration for Smart Compensation, Visier's new solution designed to dramatically simplify and improve compensation planning. Of Visier's Smart Compensation Visier customer Mark Berry, SVP of People, Inari, said: "Over the last 12 months, we've mapped the market, reviewing a myriad of tools for compensation planning. There is nothing comparable to Visier Smart Compensation."

Customer & Partner Momentum: Record Customer Acquisition, New Embedded Partnerships

Visier closed its fiscal year with more than 43,000 customers worldwide, representing a staggering 20,000 new customers added during this period. New customers include brand-name enterprises like 7-Eleven Malaysia, BASF Germany, TripAdvisor, Eventbrite and dozens of other large enterprises in healthcare, energy, retail, financial services, media, and pharma, as well as thousands of smaller and mid-sized indirect customers across virtually every industry sector.

Visier also tripled new Embedded partnerships with logos including Betterworks and Paychex with more to be announced soon. This adds to a rapidly growing community of people-centric SaaS vendors choosing to accelerate their product roadmaps with Visier's Alpine platform as the foundation for advanced analytics, reporting and generative AI capabilities. In addition to these new partnerships, Visier Embedded partner Paycor has selected Visier to power two of its new product lines: its AI-based digital assistant, Cora, will be powered by Visier; and, Paycor will use Visier's compensation benchmark data to unlock even more value for their customers.

Bold Market Moves: APAC Expansion, New Execs, Awards & Recognition



Visier Gains Traction in APAC Region



Late last year, Visier signaled a focus on its Asia-Pacific (APAC) market expansion through the appointment of Terrence Yong as VP and GM, APAC, launching go-to-market efforts from its regional headquarters in Singapore. In the first few months of operations, Visier's APAC team welcomed three new customers: 7-Eleven Malaysia, a multinational technology and engineering company, and a telecommunication provider. Visier further deepened its commitment to the region in February 2024 Visier by appointing Boon Huat Lee as Chief Growth Officer, APAC, and Wai Leng, as VP of Business Development & Partners.

New Visier Executives



In August, Visier announced the appointment of Paul Rubenstein as Chief Customer Officer . A well-known thought leader in HR, Rubenstein formerly served as Visier's chief people officer, prior to which he was a partner at Aon Hewitt where he advised Fortune 1000 clients on HR transformations.

In October, Visier appointed Keith Bigelow to the role of Chief Product Officer . Bigelow joins Visier after a long and storied career in senior product executive and GM roles with Workday, Salesforce, GE Healthcare, SAP, and Business Objects.

In January, Visier appointed Boon Huat Lee as Chief Growth Officer, APAC. Lee joins Visier following a long and successful career in GM and APAC market development roles, culminating with his most recent appointment as Group Chief Digital Officer of Prudential plc., the multinational insurance company.

Market-Moving Insights: Research & Thought Leadership



In FY24, Visier's research team published dozens of articles and research reports based on findings from Visier's community data, resulting in media coverage in hundreds of business and trade press outlets, including Harvard Business Review, CNBC, The Washington Post, Forbes, Fortune and the Financial Times. These reports include:

Visier's Monthly Resignation Report

Based on over 20 million anonymized employee records and Visier's advanced analytics, this report provides the most accurate view into employee resignation rates available today–and months ahead from similar data available through the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

New Facts About Pay: A Data-based Approach to Smart Compensation Decisions

Too often, compensation decisions are subjective and ineffective, posing substantial challenges for employee retention, inequity and profitable growth. This data-backed study looks at real-world performance to understand what is and isn't effective in compensation strategy.

Behind the Hype: Data-backed Insights About Layoffs

Amid the growing wave of tech layoffs, this in-depth analysis of data and CHRO interviews reveals broader trends in the job market. Findings include a downward trend in involuntary turnover, a 7.7% higher risk of employee departure post layoffs, the prevalence of the 'Last In, First Out' principle in decision-making, and lingering gender disparities in layoff trends.

The PTO Conundrum: Tracking Employees' Vacation Time to Prevent Burnout

Paid time off (PTO) is a critical, but underutilized benefit, with just over half of employees taking vacation time in the past three years. This report digs into the patterns and trends, revealing that more females than males and more managers than individual contributors take advantage of this benefit, and underutilization and disparities in usage are leading to employee burnout.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, workforce and compensation planning and solutions. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact, and you can't manage what you don't measure. Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance and business outcomes through people impact. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 40,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. For more information, visit www.visier.com .

