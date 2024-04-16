Visier Ships "Vee," an Industry First Generative AI Digital Assistant for People Insights

Called "One of the most spectacular examples of Generative AI in HR" by Josh Bersin , Vee gives users instant, self-serve, secure and trustworthy workforce insights.

Following a successful preview program with 80+ customers, Vee is now generally available.

Enabled by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service , Vee provides integration with Microsoft Teams, allowing users to get answers to complex questions in the flow of work related to workforce, performance and processes.

Visier partner, Paycor, introduced the power of Vee's generative AI insights to its customers

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , a globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced its generative AI based assistant Vee is now available to all customers and prospects. Vee instantly answers workforce specific questions for HR leaders, managers and executives–securely and accurately–helping to democratize people insights to all levels of an organization. Vee is also the foundation for Visier's Embedded generative AI offering , which dramatically accelerates generative AI product roadmaps for peopletech SaaS vendors and solution providers.

A Breakthrough Generative AI Solution for People Insights

Visier's rapid advancement in generative AI is anchored in a domain-specific data model, a community dataset built on 25 million anonymized employee records, more than 2,000 business metrics, and 250 million benchmarks from over 50,000 customers; as well as a robust security architecture the company has developed and perfected over the last decade. This gives Visier an unmatched advantage in delivering highly accurate and secure generative AI solutions for unlocking and scaling people insights.

"Generative AI is expected to cause profound disruptive change to virtually every enterprise function, but perhaps most notably in HR and how leaders manage people," said Ryan Wong, co-founder and CEO, Visier. "People impact is business impact and Vee will help people leaders drive better productivity, employee impact, and overall corporate performance by making better decisions about people and the work they do. "

Vee enters general availability following a successful six-month public preview, which invited 80+ Visier customer organizations to actively use and provide feedback on the product. The rapid evolution in capability and quality was evident through dozens of iterative releases and a continuous enhancement of LLM understanding, resulting in the highly performant and capable solution built on dedicated and scalable Microsoft Azure OpenAI compute.

"Vee is one of the most spectacular examples of generative AI in HR today," said Josh Bersin, globally recognized HR industry analyst. "Every problem we need to solve in HR is interconnected. HR professionals need to connect data to diagnose people and business problems, and tools like Vee make this amazingly easy."

Among the customers participating in the preview was Ascension , one of the largest healthcare companies in North America.

"Vee serves as a bridge between questioning and understanding, cultivating user engagement and enhancing data comprehension by providing simplified access to critical information without requiring expertise in emerging technologies," said Ellen Gentile, HR analytics manager at Ascension. "Its streamlined query framework ensures data privacy and security while harnessing the full potential of generative AI, utilizing metadata instead of organizational data."

According to another Visier customer participating in the public preview program was Sunstate Equipment, a leader in tools and equipment rentals for construction and industry:

"Vee is the future. It's a technology that we absolutely need," said Sameet Raut, vice president, HRIS, Sunstate Equipment. "It's a game changer for the less tech-savvy to access people insights, like frontline managers who can ask a simple question in Microsoft Teams about their turnover and get an immediate answer instead of coming to the people analytics team."

Visier Looks to Microsoft to Deliver Generative AI Innovations

At the core of Vee are Visier's robust data and security models, but it also benefits from integrating Microsoft Azure Service. Visier's collaboration with Microsoft also includes a Vee integration with Microsoft Teams which allows anyone to ask and answer Vee questions within Teams, in the flow of their daily work.

"The integration of artificial intelligence into human resources is reshaping the landscape of workforce management," said Ross Kennedy, vice president digital natives at Microsoft. "Vee represents an option in the use of GenAI and Microsoft solutions for HR professionals who need fast and accurate insights to make the best decisions for their people and businesses."

Paycor Enables Customers with Visier-Powered Generative AI Solution

Paycor, one of the most notable leaders in SaaS solutions for HCM, is a longtime Visier partner that leverages several of Visier's people analytics capabilities. In addition to the 80+ enterprise level customers who participated in the AI analytics digital assistant preview, Visier's partnership with Paycor brought generative AI capabilities to its customers, making the power of Vee accessible to all.

"We are determined to level the playing field, bringing enterprise level people analytics data to organizations of all sizes, modernizing every aspect of people management," said Ryan Bergstrom, chief product and technology officer, Paycor. "In our partnership with Visier, we share a steadfast commitment to innovation and ensuring our customers are on the cutting edge of technology that will help them grow their businesses."

Vee is available immediately to all Visier customers and partners. For more information about Vee, visit https://www.visier.com/vee . For more information on how to become an Embedded partner to accelerate your generative AI product roadmap, visit https://www.visier.com/embedded/generative-ai/ .

