Paycor Promotes Ryan Bergstrom to Chief Product & Technology Officer

News provided by

Paycor

23 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

New role will unify product and technology departments

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the promotion of Ryan Bergstrom to Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), effective immediately. The new role will integrate Paycor's product and technology functions, enabling the Company to usher in the next generation of HCM advancements that empower leaders to build winning teams. 

Since joining Paycor in 2018, Ryan has been vital in driving the Company's growth and shaping the HCM suite into the market leader it is today. Ryan has two decades of product management experience in the HCM industry, creating and executing technology roadmaps that resonate with customers and achieve organizational goals. Leveraging his proven record of success and leadership, he will continue to collaborate cross functionally to define and execute the company's product vision.

"Aligning these functions under Ryan will foster innovation and accelerate product development cycles, enabling Paycor to deliver the best solutions for our clients faster than ever before," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "This is a natural evolution for our business, driving greater synergies and strengthening our capabilities to seamlessly power people and performance for our clients."

"Thoughtful, efficient innovation is key for Paycor to stay ahead of the competition and remain an industry leader," Ryan added. "Now, more than ever, it's essential to align market needs and competitive developments with business strategy and the technical aspects of product development to ensure we meet customers' evolving needs today and in the future."

For more information on Paycor's leadership team, please visit www.paycor.com/leadership.

About Paycor
Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

Paycor Media Relations:
Carly Pennekamp
513-954-7282
[email protected] 

Paycor Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
[email protected] 

SOURCE Paycor

Also from this source

Paycor Announces Inaugural Connect+ Customer Conference

Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced its highly anticipated...

Paycor Introduces Innovative Solution for Managing All Types of Workers

Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced new HR functionality...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.