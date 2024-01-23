Paycor Promotes Ryan Bergstrom to Chief Product & Technology Officer

New role will unify product and technology departments

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the promotion of Ryan Bergstrom to Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), effective immediately. The new role will integrate Paycor's product and technology functions, enabling the Company to usher in the next generation of HCM advancements that empower leaders to build winning teams.

Since joining Paycor in 2018, Ryan has been vital in driving the Company's growth and shaping the HCM suite into the market leader it is today. Ryan has two decades of product management experience in the HCM industry, creating and executing technology roadmaps that resonate with customers and achieve organizational goals. Leveraging his proven record of success and leadership, he will continue to collaborate cross functionally to define and execute the company's product vision.

"Aligning these functions under Ryan will foster innovation and accelerate product development cycles, enabling Paycor to deliver the best solutions for our clients faster than ever before," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "This is a natural evolution for our business, driving greater synergies and strengthening our capabilities to seamlessly power people and performance for our clients."

"Thoughtful, efficient innovation is key for Paycor to stay ahead of the competition and remain an industry leader," Ryan added. "Now, more than ever, it's essential to align market needs and competitive developments with business strategy and the technical aspects of product development to ensure we meet customers' evolving needs today and in the future."

For more information on Paycor's leadership team, please visit www.paycor.com/leadership.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

