Payments And E-Commerce Leader Allen Caviles Joins Black Dragon Capital As Advisor, CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. Announces

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and payments and e-commerce leader Allen Caviles has joined Black Dragon Capital as an advisor.

The move adds depth, experience and expertise to Black Dragon Capital's stable of advisors and strengthens the firm's operationally led approach to technology investing.

Caviles is the CEO of PayMaple LLC, a leader in private-label payment solutions for retail and e-commerce. A 32-year industry veteran, he has extensive experience in financial, operational and revenue-growth management in startups, growth and late-stage companies; he has managed acquisitions and conversions of bank payment processing systems, and as a technologist helped develop PC-based credit card processing software (for PC Charge), as well as one of the fastest payment gateways in the industry (the Bluepay Payment Gateway). He holds a patent for the Online App™ e-commerce automation tool that has become the standard for merchant account approval.

As an advisor to Black Dragon Capital, he will help guide the firm's portfolio companies, including Payveris, a leading provider of secure, cloud-based payments solutions for financial institutions, as well as other firms in Black Dragon's financial services portfolio.

"We're delighted that Allen Caviles is joining our firm," said Black Dragon Capital CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. "Our success in attracting people like Allen – the best and most recognized entrepreneurs in the industries we invest in – is a major reason why we've succeeded at creating market-leading companies. At Black Dragon, we are all operators – we are entrepreneurs ourselves, and we understand from our own experience the challenges and opportunities of our portfolio companies. Allen's success as a leader and entrepreneur are unsurpassed, and our companies will benefit tremendously from his expertise."

"I'm honored to join such a unique and successful team at Black Dragon Capital," Caviles said. "Their operationally led model for investing appealed to me as an entrepreneur, and it's clear that their approach adds significant value to leaders who want to build great businesses. I'm eager to help contribute to that growth."

"Allen's experience and his network will help us source transactions that enable us to build teams and improve operations," said Black Dragon Capital CFO Dan Consigli. "He is exactly the kind of person that entrepreneurs admire and want to work with. We're extremely glad to have him on the team."

Caviles joins Black Dragon Capital at a time of rapid expansion for the top-performing, minority-led fund. The combination of operational expertise and the application of the Black Dragon Playbook, a proprietary best-practices approach, help accelerate the firm's portfolio companies toward market-leading growth.

"I look forward to helping Black Dragon Capital and its companies drive their mission forward," Caviles said.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital is a private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, and proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com.

