Payments Leaders Join Solutions By Text Board of Directors Amidst Growth Momentum

Fiserv and Billtrust alum further strengthen Solutions by Text board as company looks ahead to the next phase of growth

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), the leading platform for compliance-first messaging and payments for consumer finance, today announced the appointment of Rahul Gupta and Flint Lane to its board of directors. The two new board members bring a wealth of experience in the payments industry in both the private and public sector, having served as leaders for Fiserv and Billtrust, respectively.

Rahul Gupta Flint Lane

"As Solutions by Text continues to scale, Rahul and Flint's industry expertise and unparalleled acumen will be invaluable in our next stage of growth," said David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text. "We're thrilled to bring the depth of Rahul and Flint's payments experience and leadership to our board and have their guidance as we forge ahead on our journey to transform how businesses communicate with their customers about bills."

With over 35 years' experience in the financial services and fintech industries, Gupta most recently served as the CEO of RevSpring, a high growth billing and payments provider in the healthcare vertical. Prior to that for a period of ten years, Gupta was EVP and Group President at Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in payments and financial technology, where he was responsible for the company's strategic payment businesses, including the industry-leading bill payment platforms.

"Consumers are increasingly interested in engaging with their financial providers through mobile and text channels,' said Gupta. "Solutions by Text enables this engagement for hundreds of financial institutions and millions of consumers. I look forward to supporting the company on its growth trajectory as it continues to accelerate as a category leader."

A veteran in the payments space, Lane founded Billtrust in 2001 after recognizing an untapped market for providing companies with a seamless way of transitioning their paper bills to a full electronic bill presentment and payment solution. Prior to founding Billtrust, he created Paytrust which provided a service that allowed individual consumers to receive and pay all of their bills online.

"Solutions by Text has an amazing solution that offers billers and consumers exactly what they need," said Lane. "I'm excited to join the Solutions by Text board and support their journey to revolutionize the industry with seamless payment experiences."

These new appointments come at a pivotal moment in SBT's growth journey, with the company having secured a $110 growth round co-led by Edison Partners and StepStone Group earlier this year. Solutions by Text also recently announced a partnership with Glia to deliver a powerful, end-to-end compliant solution that connects financial institutions with consumers through sophisticated real-time messaging.

As the go-to solution for highly regulated markets with over 750 customers across North America, SBT has doubled its text message output to customers and surpassed 1.7 billion messages sent through its platform within the last 12 months.

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) is the pioneer of FinText™, empowering enterprise financial services companies to compliantly engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real-time. The nation's largest consumer finance organizations rely on SBT's robust compliance platform to mitigate legal and reputational risk while driving messaging and payments performance throughout the consumer lifecycle – from marketing and loan origination to servicing, collections and bill payment. SBT has been recognized as a Built In Best Place to Work and an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. For more information about Solutions By Text, please visit solutionsbytext.com and follow on LinkedIn .

