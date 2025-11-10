Solutions by Text Launches First Live RCS Financial Services Customer

SBT is pioneering trusted, compliant, and interactive communication experiences that modernize how financial institutions reach and serve their customers.

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), a leader in compliance-first conversational commerce, today announced it has successfully launched its first customer live with Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging, establishing the company as the first mover in delivering verified, branded RCS solutions to the financial services industry. This milestone represents a transformative shift in how financial institutions engage with customers through interactive, app-like messaging experiences delivered directly within native text threads.

The breakthrough comes as new research from Datos Insights reveals that 78% of consumers are more likely to take action after receiving an RCS promotional message from a verified lender, and 84% are open to using RCS across the entire financial journey. With its first customer now actively sending RCS messages, SBT is capitalizing on this significant market opportunity by modernizing digital engagement for financial institutions looking to move beyond preference to performance.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in financial services messaging," said David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text. "We're not just talking about RCS anymore—we're delivering it. Our first customer is now sending verified, branded messages that build trust and drive measurable action, paving the way for RCS to transform messaging from a notification channel into a conversion powerhouse."

The research also highlights RCS's potential to surpass traditional financial apps, with 40% of consumers saying they prefer RCS for managing their financial interactions. Instead of downloading an app or navigating multiple portals, consumers can now seamlessly engage and transact over real-time messaging. With verified sender IDs, custom branding, rich media, and interactive buttons, RCS helps financial institutions build trust and strengthen engagement—all within a compliant, conversational channel.

"To drive deposits, bolster borrowing, and accelerate customer re-payment, we are disrupting what 'digital-first' experiences look like with our bank, credit union, and financial technology customers," said Nick Babinsky, Chief Product Officer, Solutions by Text. "RCS streamlines everything from loan origination and payments to real-time support and marketing campaigns, all while meeting the highest standards of compliance and security."

With RCS, SBT empowers financial institutions to:

Build instant trust through verified, branded sender IDs that assure consumers they're engaging with legitimate businesses—not bad actors.

Capture attention with rich, interactive content—like carousels, buttons, and embedded video—that drives engagement and action.

Automate workflows and provide real-time updates to streamline operations and improve team efficiency.

Enhance customer experience with self-service tools and timely, proactive notifications that reduce friction and strengthen engagement.

RCS transforms the messaging experience into a conversational, app-like environment that supports two-way interaction—letting consumers check rates, apply, or complete other actions instantly within their message thread. The result is higher engagement, stronger conversion, and a modernized customer experience that gives financial institutions a clear competitive edge.

Financial institutions ready to modernize their communications strategy can contact SBT to learn more.

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) enables businesses in consumer finance to effectively and conveniently reach their customers. Through a compliance-first messaging platform that seamlessly integrates payments, SBT helps foster meaningful conversations that drive measurable results. For too long, companies have relied on low-yield communication methods such as phone calls, mail, emails, and apps—leaving customers overwhelmed and messages lost in the noise. To break through, businesses need a solution that ensures precision, reach, and results. SBT delivers on this promise, helping its customers achieve outcomes like up to a 400% ROI and a 97% reduction in time to revenue. Good conversations pay off™. To learn more, visit solutionsbytext.com .

