Solutions by Text and Conduent Partner to Modernize Loan Servicing with Integrated, Compliant Text Messaging

SBT's mobile engagement messaging platform integrates into Conduent's Loan Manager platform to boost on-time payments and borrower engagement

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text (SBT), a leader in compliance-first conversational commerce solutions today announced a collaboration with Conduent (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business solutions and services provider, to integrate SBT's consumer-centric mobile messaging platform directly into Conduent's Loan Manager, a digital cloud-based solution for loan and lease servicing platform, to improve operational performance and boost customer satisfaction.

This partnership brings together leading companies to meet the growing demand for efficient, mobile-first communication and clear customer preference for text messaging. Integrating SBT's real-time, compliant SMS, MMS and RCS messaging capabilities into Conduent's automated loan servicing workflows will reduce resolution time for servicing issues, increase on-time payments, and improve the overall borrower experience.

The collaboration taps into the unique strengths of both companies during a time of rising digital-first financial technologies and increasing regulatory scrutiny. Conduent provides proven leadership in digital loan management, automation, AI, and analytics. Solutions by Text offers its FinText™ platform, specifically designed for the consumer finance industry to deliver frictionless messaging.

"Consumers expect engagement in real-time and over mobile devices - alerts over email and calls simply aren't cutting it.," said Nick Babinsky, Chief Product Officer of Solutions by Text. "Our partnership with Conduent advances loan management with seamless, secure, and customer-centric technology. We're helping lenders use meaningful conversations with their customers to better serve them, while improving loan-servicing profitability."

"By combining Conduent's best-in-class platform with SBT's effective and real-time text communication, we are enhancing our unified, borrower-centric loan servicing ecosystem," said Kimberly Marshall, Head of Commercial Solutions and Account Management at Conduent. "This partnership will boost operational efficiency for our clients by automating routine communications and reducing collection costs, delivering a digital-first experience that accelerates collections and more productive workflows."

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) enables businesses in consumer finance to effectively and conveniently reach their customers. Through a compliance-first messaging platform that seamlessly integrates payments, SBT helps foster meaningful conversations that drive measurable results. For too long, companies have relied on low-yield communication methods such as phone calls, mail, emails, and apps—leaving customers overwhelmed and messages lost in the noise. To break through, businesses need a solution that ensures precision, reach, and results. SBT delivers on this promise, helping its customers achieve outcomes like up to a 400% ROI and a 97% reduction in time to revenue. Good conversations pay off™. To learn more, visit solutionsbytext.com .

Media Contact

David Resnic, The Harris Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Solutions by Text