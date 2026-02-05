Payoneer to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 26, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, will report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, before the market opens. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Payoneer Investor Relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com.

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Michelle Wang

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Angela Sullivan

[email protected]

