PayPal Announces New Leaders to Build New Advertising Platform and Accelerate Consumer Product Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced new leadership appointments that will drive the creation of a new advertising platform and strengthen the company's consumer value proposition. Mark Grether will join on May 28 as SVP, General Manager, PayPal Ads, and John Anderson has joined as SVP, General Manager, Consumer Group. Grether and Anderson will report to Diego Scotti, EVP, General Manager, Consumer Group and Global Marketing & Communications.

Advertising Platform

PayPal's long-standing relationships with millions of consumers and merchants make the company uniquely positioned to create an advertising platform that is rooted in commerce. Grether will join the company to build an advertising business that will help make merchants smarter to sell more products and services effectively, as well as enable consumers to discover more of what they love. The advertising business, which will include PayPal advanced offers platform , will use customer insights to build a dynamic, truly personalized platform that will drive better advertising spend performance for merchants while delighting consumers with compelling offers.

Grether has been a leader in the advertising industry for more than 20 years. He joins PayPal from Uber, where he was the Vice President, General Manager of Uber Advertising. Under his leadership, Uber Advertising grew to a $1 billion business with more than 500,000 advertisers globally. He successfully led the acceleration of the company's global advertising business, helping merchants, brands, and other advertisers reach Uber's highly engaged user base across its Mobility and Delivery divisions. Prior to Uber, Grether led the product strategy for Amazon's advertising business, and he served as CEO of Sizmek, one of the largest independent advertising platforms globally, which was sold to Amazon in 2019. Prior to Sizmek, Mark was the co-founder and global COO of WPP's Xaxis, which became a leading programmatic media company.

"Commerce and advertising are deeply connected, and we believe that the advertising platform we are building at PayPal will become a must-use marketing channel for merchants big and small. I'm thrilled to have Mark join our team and lead this important work," said Scotti.

Consumer Business

Anderson has spent over 20 years at the intersection of technology platforms and payments. He will be accountable for PayPal's consumer business, including product strategy for PayPal and Venmo globally. Anderson joins PayPal from Plaid, where he was Head of Product and Payments and oversaw significant growth of Plaid's payment product suite. Prior to Plaid, John spent a decade at Meta in numerous product and leadership roles, including Head of Product for Oculus, Head of Facebook Japan, and Head of product and operations teams for Payments, Commerce, and Risk. Prior to joining Meta, John founded GroupCard, a social greeting and payments platform that was acquired by InComm.

"John brings strong experience in developing groundbreaking, personalized consumer experiences to PayPal, which will drive relevance of our brands, fuel our innovation pipeline, and give more reasons for consumers and merchants to choose PayPal," said Scotti.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. The company creates innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.