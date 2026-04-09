PayPal Brings Payment Links to Canva Creators

Until now, many creators have had to send customers to external websites or build separate storefronts and manage complex ecommerce tools just to complete a purchase. PayPal Payment Links in Canva bridges that gap by allowing creators to accept payments directly from their designs and turn content into revenue.

As global social commerce sales are projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2028,1 transactions are increasingly happening inside content, conversations, and communities rather than traditional online storefronts. For creators, the ability to turn the content they publish into an integrated revenue stream, regardless of format or channel, is becoming essential to compete and grow.

"Today's entrepreneurs are no longer only building traditional storefronts—they are creating profitable businesses in real time through social content, online communities, and direct conversations," said Taira Hall, Senior Vice President and Head of SMB Commercial at PayPal. "By pairing PayPal's trusted global payment infrastructure with Canva's creative workflow, we're reducing the friction between inspiration and income and meeting them at point of need. With PayPal integrated directly in Canva, creators can move seamlessly from creating to getting paid."

PayPal Payment Links Enable Canva Users To:

Sell virtually anywhere, instantly. Create a payment link or QR code and add PayPal checkout including PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later 2 to digital or printed designs and accept payments across social platforms, email, messaging apps, and in person, with no website required.

Create a payment link or QR code and add PayPal checkout including PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later to digital or printed designs and accept payments across social platforms, email, messaging apps, and in person, with no website required. Create a simple, professional checkout. Generate a PayPal-hosted payment page and customize with your product images, details, and pricing in just a few clicks.

Generate a PayPal-hosted payment page and customize with your product images, details, and pricing in just a few clicks. Build trust and sell globally. Offer customers a familiar way to pay, accept payments in multiple currencies, and reach customers across approximately 200 markets.

Offer customers a familiar way to pay, accept payments in multiple currencies, and reach customers across approximately 200 markets. Get paid with confidence. Rely on PayPal's trusted global reputation and fraud protection, with trackable receipts and transaction reporting to help you stay organized as you grow.

"We're seeing an explosion of creators who want to earn directly from the content they're already sharing, but until now, that's often meant sending people off to another website," said Emily MacDonald, Head of Revenue Platform at Canva. "Whether someone's launching their first product, booking their next clients, or selling at a weekend market, having PayPal Payment Links right inside Canva means you can go from a bold idea to getting paid in just a few clicks, without ever leaving their design."

By bringing payments directly into the creative workflow, PayPal and Canva are redefining how creators and modern entrepreneurs monetize their work. The PayPal Payment Links app is available globally through the Canva Marketplace. Learn more and start designing with PayPal Payment Links here.

PayPal is the Official Payment Partner of Canva Create on April 16, 2026 at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, where the new Payment Links app will be featured on the Imagination Stage Presented by PayPal.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

1 Statista, Social commerce market size worldwide 2018–2028.

2 Payments using Venmo are only available in the US. PayPal Pay Later is available in eligible markets.

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SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.