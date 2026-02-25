PayPal Investigation Focuses on Key Performance Metric Disclosures Amid 17% Stock Decline

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) regarding potential disclosure concerns related to the company's key operating metrics and the timing of information provided to investors. Shareholders who suffered losses may obtain information about this investigation by clicking here.

The SEC has issued guidance emphasizing that companies should provide investors with balanced presentations of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K require that when companies present adjusted metrics, they must give equal or greater prominence to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additionally, companies must provide clear reconciliations and cannot use non-GAAP presentations in a manner that obscures GAAP results.

PayPal's February 3, 2026 disclosure revealed adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, which the company emphasized in its communications. This figure missed analyst expectations of $1.30 to $1.33 per share. The investigation will examine how PayPal presented its various operating metrics, including Total Payment Volume and active account trends, in the periods leading up to the earnings release and whether any material declines in these metrics were known to management before being disclosed to the market.

Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $8.68 billion compared to estimates of $8.80 billion. Management attributed the shortfall to weaker checkout growth, challenging macroeconomic conditions, and intensified competitive pressures. The company simultaneously announced that CEO Dan Schulman would be departing, with HP's Enrique Lores taking the helm.

The market reaction was severe. PayPal shares fell 19-20% on February 3, with the stock reaching a 12-month low of approximately $42. Trading activity surged to several times the normal daily average volume.

