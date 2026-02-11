PayPal Issues Disappointing 2026 Outlook, Citing Competitive Pressures and Macro Headwinds; Investigation Probes Timing of Risk Disclosures

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) concerning the company's dismal 2026 financial outlook and whether investors received timely information about the headwinds that necessitated the weak guidance. Those who own PayPal shares and suffered losses may learn more by clicking here.

PayPal's weaker-than-expected 2026 guidance represents a substantial reset of investor expectations. The company now projects a decline in transaction margin dollars in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and throughout the full year. Earnings per share guidance of revenue growth of just 3-4% for the full year, a marked deceleration from historical growth rates. Earnings per share guidance of a mid-single digit decline in the first quarter represents a continued deceleration, suggesting management anticipates meaningful margin compression or operational challenges in the year ahead.

Management attributed the soft outlook to several factors: weaker checkout growth, a challenging macroeconomic environment, and heightened competition. The digital payments landscape has become increasingly crowded, with Stripe, Block's Square, Apple Pay, and buy-now-pay-later providers all competing for merchant and consumer relationships. Analysts at Morgan Stanley had flagged concerns about slower checkout growth in their January 28 note, while Rothschild & Co Redburn cited the "marginal consumer" moving away from PayPal's platform.

The investigation will examine when PayPal's management first became aware of the severity of these competitive and macro pressures. The company's third quarter 2025 earnings call occurred on October 28, 2025, approximately 98 days before the current disclosure. The investigation seeks to determine whether material information about deteriorating business trends was available to insiders during the intervening period but not disclosed to public shareholders.

PayPal shares fell 19-20% on February 3, 2026, erasing billions in market capitalization and reaching a 12-month low. The decline was accompanied by a sharp increase in short interest.

PayPal shareholders wishing to discuss the investigation and their potential legal claims may contact the firm for a free case evaluation.

