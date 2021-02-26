PayPal Joins Uber in Coalition to Address Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccine Equity

The coalition announcement follows a call to action issued by the White House earlier today for corporations to help support national vaccination efforts. Uber, PayPal and Walgreens are building the coalition to increase access to vaccines, with a focus on addressing the needs of underserved communities.

"Over the past year, we have deployed our products, services and resources to help our customers and communities navigate the impacts of the pandemic," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal. "We are proud to join forces with Uber to extend these efforts to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to vaccine access, especially for those in under-resourced communities. Through this collaboration, we can deliver meaningful impact and forge a path to an inclusive recovery."

In addition to its direct corporate contribution, PayPal is working with Uber to explore ways to engage PayPal's giving platform to support vaccination efforts. PayPal has extensive experience in mobilizing customers to support the cause and relief efforts close to their hearts. Together, the companies will partner with PayPal Giving Fund and encourage inspired individuals to give what they can, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation will take the lead to distribute funds to local partners. PayPal is one of the largest digital donation platforms in the world, supporting more than 600,000 nonprofits with fundraising, and engaging a community of more than 377 million consumers and merchants to contribute to charitable efforts around the globe.

"Nobody should miss their shot at getting vaccinated because they lack transportation," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber. "PayPal's generous donation and support will go a long way to accelerate our efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccination, and we are excited to partner with them in the critically important months ahead."

This collaboration is an extension of PayPal's efforts to support underserved communities across the U.S., which have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Among those efforts, PayPal provided access to Paycheck Protection Program loans to minority and women-owned small businesses, which often struggle to qualify for financing from traditional financial institutions. PayPal also committed $535 million to support Black and minority-owned businesses and communities in the U.S. This commitment included an empowerment grant program to support Black-owned businesses in high-need communities, as well as grants to nonprofit community partners across the nation working to support and sustain Black and minority-owned businesses and their communities.

To date, Uber has partnered with PayPal, Walgreens, National Urban League, National Action Network and the Morehouse School of Medicine in this coalition effort to address vaccine access. Uber, PayPal and their partners will continue to build a broad coalition of organizations committed to breaking down transportation barriers in under-resourced communities.

