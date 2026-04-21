PayPal Named Official Peer-to-Peer Payments Partner of the NFL

Multi-Year Deal Makes PayPal the Official Way for NFL Fans to Send, Split, and Pool Money Across One of the World's Most Trusted and Accessible P2P Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc., a global leader in payments, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the NFL, making it the league's official peer-to-peer (P2P) payments partner. Across the NFL ecosystem, PayPal will be at the center of how people send, receive, split, pool money, and settle-up instantly with each other all right there in the PayPal App.

More reach. More ways to send. Without having to compromise.

PayPal is the official Peer-to-Peer Payments Partner of the NFL

This partnership marks a step forward for PayPal's peer-to-peer offering, bringing together expanded global reach, new product functionality, and more ways for people to send and receive money with each other all in one place, for the millions of moments people move money every day.

More reach

No other way to send money goes further, across 110+ countries to hundreds of millions of people all through the new PayPal app.

to of people all through the new PayPal app. And now, you can move money directly between PayPal and Venmo, connecting PayPal customers to over 100 million Venmo users in the U.S. right from the PayPal app.

More ways to send

The new PayPal app now includes easy search via phone number.

now includes easy search Drop a PayPal Link into a text message , email or send directly in a messenger app - we go where you are.

into a , or send directly in a - we go where you are. Pool money, split costs, settle up instantly — using PayPal P2P has never been easier.

More security

Every payment encrypted, every transaction protected.

every transaction And the moment money arrives, it's yours — no waiting, no transfers, no limits.

More reach. More ways. No compromises.

For NFL fans, the money moments that fandom creates between friends – whether splitting tailgate costs, chipping in on tickets, or going in on game-day food – are covered. Wherever the game is played or watched, PayPal moves with everyone. As an official NFL partner, PayPal P2P customers will have access to benefits like being able to enter exclusive sweepstakes for tickets, upgraded seating, and exclusive experiences.

PayPal already powers payments for two of the nation's biggest college conferences, bringing that same trust and reach to the NFL. With more than 430 million active accounts across 200 markets, PayPal's platform is built for this moment. In 2025, the total amount of money people sent to each other through PayPal and Venmo P2P increased by 7%. The 2026 NFL calendar spans nine international games across four continents, PayPal will help keep fans connected and money moving wherever the game is played, helping drive incremental revenue for local communities tied to game day events worldwide.

"Nearly 25 years ago, PayPal helped pioneer peer-to-peer payments, and today we've built one of the world's most trusted and accessible global networks for how people move money. The NFL operates at the center of a massive, always-on fan economy, with constant payments happening between fans," said Ben Volk, SVP, General Manager of PayPal Consumer at PayPal. "We're uniquely positioned to power that ecosystem at scale, enabling seamless cross-border payments while unlocking new, exclusive ways for our customers to engage with the game that only PayPal can deliver."

"As a global leader in peer-to-peer payments, PayPal is helping fans create new experiences and connections," said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of global sponsorships at the NFL. "This partnership, which covers the NFL ecosystem including flag football across multiple international markets and promotion of the NFL Flag College Showcase at Draft, is the perfect fit as we bring our game to the world."

PayPal will also launch a series of sweepstakes awarding up to $1 million to fans throughout the season and key moments like the NFL schedule release, international games, and Super Bowl.

For more information on PayPal's P2P offering visit: https://www.paypal.com/us/digital-wallet/send-receive-money

Follow @PayPal on social media for more on NFL access, offers, and updates throughout the season and learn more and download the PayPal app.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets across 14,000 banks globally to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.

Media Relations Contacts

PayPal, [email protected]

NFL, [email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.