PayPal Names Amy Bonitatibus as Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that Amy Bonitatibus has been named Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer, effective May 28, 2024. Bonitatibus will report to Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President, Consumer Group & Global Marketing and Communications. Bonitatibus will be responsible for leading the Global Communications team and social impact and sustainability efforts across PayPal's family of brands, including Venmo.

"Amy is an exceptional corporate affairs leader with a diversity of experience leading high-performing communications teams and shaping reputation for some of the most well-known brands," said Scotti. "I look forward to working closely with Amy to continue writing our new PayPal story. She will be a wonderful addition to my leadership team, and we are thrilled she is joining us to help advance our work to revolutionize commerce globally."

Amy joins us from Wells Fargo where she was the Chief Communications Officer. In her role, Amy led all aspects of the company's media relations, public affairs, internal communications, employee engagement, and reputation management.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Amy was with JPMorgan Chase and held several senior marketing and communications positions, including Chief Communications Officer of Chase. Prior to joining Chase, Amy managed executive communications and media relations at Fannie Mae and led a grassroots media campaign for the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Making Home Affordable program. Amy was previously deputy press secretary to Senator Hillary Clinton and served as communications and policy director on several congressional campaigns.

