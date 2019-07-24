PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Financial highlights for second quarter 2019

Revenue of $4.31 billion ; growing 12% on both a spot and foreign currency-neutral (FX-neutral or FXN) basis.

; growing 12% on both a spot and foreign currency-neutral (FX-neutral or FXN) basis. The completion of the sale of the U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony in July 2018 negatively affected revenue growth by approximately seven percentage points.

negatively affected revenue growth by approximately seven percentage points. GAAP operating margin of 16.4% with non-GAAP operating margin of 23.2%.

GAAP EPS of $0.69 , increasing 58%; non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 , increasing 47%.

, increasing 58%; non-GAAP EPS of , increasing 47%. Q2-19 EPS includes $0.14 benefit related to PayPal's strategic investments versus $0.02 benefit in Q2-18.

benefit related to PayPal's strategic investments versus benefit in Q2-18. Operating cash flow of $1.17 billion , free cash flow of $1.04 billion .

Operating highlights for second quarter 2019

9.0 million net new active accounts, bringing total active accounts to 286 million accounts, up 17%.

3.0 billion payment transactions, up 28%.

$172 billion in total payment volume (TPV), up 24%, or 26% on an FX-neutral basis.

in total payment volume (TPV), up 24%, or 26% on an FX-neutral basis. 39.0 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve months basis, up 9%.

PayPal's key business drivers

Merchant Services volume grew 30% on an FX-neutral basis.

eBay Marketplaces volume declined 4% on an FX-neutral basis versus growth of 6% in Q2-18, and represented 9% of TPV for the quarter versus 12% a year ago.

Person-to-Person (P2P) volume grew 40% to $46 billion , and represented 27% of TPV.

, and represented 27% of TPV. Venmo processed $24 billion of TPV in the second quarter, growing 70%.

PayPal's platform and strategic investments

In the second quarter, PayPal announced the PayPal Commerce Platform, a new solution designed to meet the specific needs of marketplaces, e-commerce solution providers, and crowdfunding platforms by bringing together a comprehensive set of technologies, tools, services, and financing solutions for businesses.

In addition, PayPal extended its global partnership with Uber in the second quarter and announced plans to explore future commercial payment collaborations. PayPal also made a $500 million strategic investment in Uber.

In July, PayPal's Xoom product launched its international money transfer services in the UK and 31 other European markets. Customers across Europe can now use Xoom to send money, pay bills or reload phones to more than 130 markets internationally.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights



Second Quarter (presented in millions, except per share data and percentages) 2019 2018 YoY Growth FX-Neutral

YoY Growth Total Payment Volume (TPV) $ 172,359

$ 139,403

$ 32,956

24 % 26 % GAAP









Net revenues $ 4,305

$ 3,857

$ 448

12 % 12 % Operating margin 16.4 % 14.8 % **

155 bps N/A

Effective tax rate 12.7 % 13.6 % **

(90) bps N/A

Net income $ 823

$ 526

$ 297

56 % N/A

Earnings per diluted share $ 0.69

$ 0.44

$ 0.25

58 % N/A

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,174

$ 28

**

**

N/A

Non-GAAP









Net revenues $ 4,305

$ 3,857

$ 448

12 % 12 % Operating margin 23.2 % 21.3 % **

192 bps N/A

Effective tax rate 17.6 % 18.0 % **

(33) bps N/A

Net income $ 1,018

$ 703

$ 315

45 % N/A

Earnings per diluted share $ 0.86

$ 0.58

$ 0.28

47 % N/A

Free cash flow $ 1,035

$ (170)

**

**

N/A





** Not meaningful.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments - PayPal's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $10.7 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Short-Term Borrowings - PayPal's notes payable totaled $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2019.

2019 Financial Guidance

Full year 2019 revenue and earnings guidance

PayPal expects revenue to grow 14 - 15% at current spot rates and 14 - 15% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $17.60 - $17.80 billion . As previously disclosed, full year 2019 revenue growth guidance includes an expected decline of approximately 3.5 percentage points for full year 2019 related to the sale of U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony.

- . As previously disclosed, full year 2019 revenue growth guidance includes an expected decline of approximately 3.5 percentage points for full year 2019 related to the sale of U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony. PayPal expects GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.16 - $2.22 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $3.12 - $3.17 . EPS guidance for full year 2019 includes $0.26 of unrealized gains from PayPal's strategic investments recognized in the first and second quarters of 2019 and an approximate $0.03 of expected net unrealized gains related to PayPal's strategic investment portfolio in Q3 2019.

- and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of - . EPS guidance for full year 2019 includes of unrealized gains from PayPal's strategic investments recognized in the first and second quarters of 2019 and an approximate of expected net unrealized gains related to PayPal's strategic investment portfolio in Q3 2019. Estimated non-GAAP amounts for the twelve months ending December 31, 2019 , reflect adjustments of approximately $1.37 - $1.43 billion , including estimated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes in the range of $1.06 - $1.10 billion .

, reflect adjustments of approximately - , including estimated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes in the range of - . Estimated revenue includes approximately 1.5 points of revenue growth from acquisitions that closed in 2018.

The dilutive impact of acquisitions that closed in 2018 is estimated to be $0.40 to $0.44 on GAAP EPS and $0.08 to $0.10 on non-GAAP EPS.

Third quarter 2019 revenue and earnings guidance

PayPal expects revenue to grow 18 - 19% at current spot rates and 18 - 19% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $4.33 - $4.38 billion .

- . PayPal expects GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.32 - $0.35 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.69 - $0.71 . GAAP and non-GAAP EPS guidance for third quarter 2019 includes an approximate $0.03 of expected net unrealized gains related to PayPal's strategic investment portfolio. GAAP EPS guidance also includes an estimated $0.15 of negative impact related to taxes associated with the acquisition of iZettle.

- and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of - . GAAP and non-GAAP EPS guidance for third quarter 2019 includes an approximate of expected net unrealized gains related to PayPal's strategic investment portfolio. GAAP EPS guidance also includes an estimated of negative impact related to taxes associated with the acquisition of iZettle. Estimated non-GAAP amounts for the three months ending September 30, 2019 , reflect adjustments of approximately $300 - $330 million , including estimated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes in the range of $250 - $265 million .

, reflect adjustments of approximately - , including estimated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes in the range of - . Estimated revenue includes approximately 1.5 points of revenue growth from acquisitions that closed in 2018.

The dilutive impact of acquisitions that closed in 2018 is estimated to be $0.19 to $0.23 on GAAP EPS and $0.01 to $0.02 on non-GAAP EPS.

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance" for important additional information.

Quarterly conference call and webcast

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. A live webcast of the conference call, together with a slide presentation that includes supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, can be accessed through the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.paypal-corp.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

Fueled by a fundamental belief that having access to financial services creates opportunity, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is committed to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses to join and thrive in the global economy. Our open digital payments platform gives PayPal's 286 million active account holders the confidence to connect and transact in new and powerful ways, whether they are online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. Through a combination of technological innovation and strategic partnerships, PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and iZettle, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. For more information on PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/about. For PayPal Holdings, Inc. financial information, visit https://investor.paypal-corp.com.

Presentation

All growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons, except as otherwise noted. FX-neutral results are calculated by translating the current period local currency results by the prior period exchange rate. FX-neutral growth rates are calculated by comparing the current period FX-neutral results with the prior period results, excluding the impact from hedging activities. All amounts in tables are presented in U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts and rates may not sum or recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This press release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow. For an explanation of the foregoing non-GAAP measures, please see "Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance" included in this press release. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance," "Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Margin," "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income, GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS and GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate," and "Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow."

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future results of operations, financial condition, expectations and plans of PayPal Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries that reflect PayPal's current projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "project," "forecast," and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial results for the third quarter and full year 2019, impact and timing of acquisitions, and projected future growth of PayPal's businesses. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to PayPal as of the date of this press release, and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the effect of political, business, economic, market and trade conditions, including any regional or general economic downturn or crisis and any conditions that affect payments or e-commerce growth; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the competitive, regulatory, payment card association-related and other risks specific to the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle, and other products, especially as PayPal continues to expand geographically and introduce new products and as new laws and regulations related to payments and financial services come into effect; the impact of PayPal's customer choice initiatives, including on its funding mix and transaction expense; PayPal's ability to successfully compete in an increasingly competitive environment for its businesses, products and services, including competition for consumers and merchants and the increasing importance of mobile payments and mobile commerce; the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings and PayPal's need and ability to manage regulatory, tax and litigation risks as its products and services are offered in more jurisdictions and applicable laws become more restrictive; changes to PayPal's capital allocation or management of operating cash; uncertainty surrounding the implementation and impact of the United Kingdom's formal notification of its intent to withdraw from the European Union; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in PayPal products and services that could disrupt business, reduce revenue, increase costs, harm us competitively, or lead to liability; the effect of management changes and business initiatives; any changes PayPal may make to its product offerings; the effect of any natural disasters or other business interruptions on PayPal or PayPal's customers; PayPal's ability to timely upgrade and develop its technology systems, infrastructure and customer service capabilities at reasonable cost; PayPal's ability to maintain the stability, security, and performance of its Payment Platform while adding new products and features in a timely fashion; the risk that PayPal may not realize the expected benefits of the sale of U.S. consumer credit receivables to Synchrony Financial; risks that planned acquisitions will not be completed on contemplated terms, or at all, and that any businesses PayPal may acquire may not perform in accordance with its expectations; and PayPal's ability to profitably integrate, manage, and grow businesses that have been acquired or may be acquired in the future. The forward-looking statements in this release do not include the potential impact of any acquisitions or divestitures that may be announced and/or completed after the date hereof.

More information about factors that could adversely affect PayPal's results of operations, financial condition and prospects or that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements is included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in PayPal's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting PayPal's Investor Relations website at https://investor.paypal-corp.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information in this release speaks as of July 24, 2019. For the reasons discussed above, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. PayPal assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

December 31, 2019 2018

(In millions, except par value) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,909



$ 7,575

Short-term investments 3,506



1,534

Accounts receivable, net 379



313

Loans and interest receivable, net 3,166



2,532

Funds receivable and customer accounts 23,573



20,062

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 902



947

Total current assets 36,435



32,963

Long-term investments 2,278



971

Property and equipment, net 1,720



1,724

Goodwill 6,236



6,284

Intangible assets, net 699



825

Other assets 1,023



565

Total assets $ 48,391



$ 43,332

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 199



$ 281

Notes payable 2,499



1,998

Funds payable and amounts due to customers 25,073



21,562

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,022



2,002

Income taxes payable 54



61

Total current liabilities 29,847



25,904

Deferred tax liability and other long-term liabilities 2,405



2,042

Total liabilities 32,252



27,946

Equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 4,000 shares authorized; 1,177 and 1,174 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively —



—

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100 shares authorized, unissued —



—

Treasury stock at cost, 99 and 91 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (6,216)



(5,511)

Additional paid-in-capital 15,010



14,939

Retained earnings 7,373



5,880

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (28)



78

Total equity 16,139



15,386

Total liabilities and equity $ 48,391



$ 43,332



PayPal Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In millions, except per share amounts)















Net revenues $ 4,305



$ 3,857



$ 8,433



$ 7,542

Operating expenses:













Transaction expense 1,627



1,362



3,176



2,637

Transaction and loan losses 318



334



659



639

Customer support and operations(1)(2) 399



338



787



680

Sales and marketing(1)(2) 356



307



685



588

Technology and development (1)(2) 483



441



994



889

General and administrative(1)(2) 419



387



838



734

Restructuring and other charges (2)



116



71



269

Total operating expenses 3,600



3,285



7,210



6,436

Operating income 705



572



1,223



1,106

Other income (expense), net 238



37



437



51

Income before income taxes 943



609



1,660



1,157

Income tax expense 120



83



170



120

Net income $ 823



$ 526



$ 1,490



$ 1,037

Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.70



$ 0.44



$ 1.27



$ 0.87

Diluted $ 0.69



$ 0.44



$ 1.25



$ 0.86

Weighted average shares:













Basic 1,175



1,187



1,173



1,190

Diluted 1,187



1,202



1,188



1,209

















(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Customer support and operations(2) 45



41



93



83

Sales and marketing(2) 32



29



64



63

Technology and development(2) 80



74



173



146

General and administrative(2) 73



66



154



127



$ 230



$ 210



$ 484



$ 419





(2) Prior period amounts have been updated to reflect the classification changes described in the Form 8-K filed on April 9, 2019.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In millions)



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 823



$ 526



$ 1,490



$ 1,037

Adjustments:













Transaction and loan losses 318



334



659



639

Depreciation and amortization 228



180



458



365

Stock-based compensation 223



205



470



410

Deferred income taxes (39)



(2)



35



89

Cost basis adjustments to loans and interest receivable held for sale —



116



—



244

Unrealized gains on strategic investments (218)



(31)



(398)



(31)

Other (48)



(5)



(92)



(10)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 30



(24)



(66)



1

Changes in loans and interest receivable held for sale, net —



(977)



4



(2,268)

Accounts payable (46)



18



(49)



(17)

Income taxes payable (21)



(14)



(7)



(14)

Other assets and liabilities (76)



(298)



(303)



(766)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,174



28



2,201



(321)

Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (139)



(198)



(357)



(376)

Changes in principal loans receivable, net (375)



262



(732)



1,000

Purchases of investments (5,053)



(5,341)



(13,191)



(10,616)

Maturities and sales of investments 4,509



5,378



10,537



9,669

Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



(16)



—



(16)

Funds receivable (39)



473



(2,214)



902

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,097)



558



(5,957)



563

Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 67



65



74



78

Purchases of treasury stock —



(500)



(756)



(2,325)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (140)



(37)



(449)



(372)

Borrowings under financing arrangements 500



—



500



2,075

Repayments under financing arrangements —



(1,076)



—



(1,076)

Funds payable and amounts due to customers 569



213



3,129



1,078

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 996



(1,335)



2,498



(542)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2)



(56)



(1)



(63)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,071



(805)



(1,259)



(363)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 10,903



8,727



13,233



8,285

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,974



$ 7,922



$ 11,974



$ 7,922

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:













Cash paid for interest $ 25



$ 18



$ 45



$ 26

Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 154



$ 186



$ 176



$ 180



PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Summary of Consolidated Net Revenues

We earn revenue from the following types of transactions:

Transaction revenues : Net transaction fees charged to merchants and consumers on a transaction basis primarily based on the volume of activity, or Total Payment Volume ("TPV"), completed on our Payments Platform, including our PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Braintree , Xoom, and iZettle products.

: Net transaction fees charged to merchants and consumers on a transaction basis primarily based on the volume of activity, or Total Payment Volume ("TPV"), completed on our Payments Platform, including our PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, , Xoom, and iZettle products. Other value added services: Net revenues derived primarily from revenue earned through partnerships, subscription fees, gateway fees, and other services we provide to our merchants and customers. We also earn revenues from interest and fees earned primarily on our PayPal credit portfolio of loans receivable, gain on sale of participation interest in certain loans and advances, and interest earned on certain PayPal customer account balances.

Net Revenues by Type Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018

(In millions, except percentages) Transaction revenues $ 3,878



$ 3,731



$ 3,851



$ 3,343



$ 3,318

Current quarter vs prior quarter 4 %

(3) %

15 %

1 %

4 % Current quarter vs prior year quarter 17 %

17 %

19 %

17 %

20 % Percentage of total 90 %

90 %

91 %

91 %

86 %



















Other value added services 427



397



375



340



539

Current quarter vs prior quarter 8 %

6 %

10 %

(37) %

10 % Current quarter vs prior year quarter (21) %

(19) %

(25) %

(11) %

49 % Percentage of total 10 %

10 %

9 %

9 %

14 %



















Total net revenues $ 4,305



$ 4,128



$ 4,226



$ 3,683



$ 3,857

Current quarter vs prior quarter 4 %

(2) %

15 %

(5) %

5 % Current quarter vs prior year quarter 12 %

12 %

13 %

14 %

23 %





























Net Revenues by Geography Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018

(In millions, except percentages) U.S. net revenues $ 2,297



$ 2,187



$ 2,189



$ 1,962



$ 2,150

Current quarter vs prior quarter 5 %

— %

12 %

(9) %

6 % Current quarter vs prior year quarter 7 %

8 %

7 %

13 %

27 % Percent of total 53 %

53 %

52 %

53 %

56 %



















International net revenues 2,008



1,941



2,037



1,721



1,707

Current quarter vs prior quarter 3 %

(5) %

18 %

1 %

3 % Current quarter vs prior year quarter 18 %

17 %

20 %

15 %

18 % (FXN) Current quarter vs prior year quarter 18 %

17 %

19 %

15 %

16 % Percent of total 47 %

47 %

48 %

47 %

44 %



















Total net revenues $ 4,305



$ 4,128



$ 4,226



$ 3,683



$ 3,857

Current quarter vs prior quarter 4 %

(2) %

15 %

(5) %

5 % Current quarter vs prior year quarter 12 %

12 %

13 %

14 %

23 % (FXN) Current quarter vs prior year quarter 12 %

12 %

13 %

14 %

22 %