PayPal Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Based on Coronavirus Impact

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been carefully assessing the effect of COVID-19 as conditions continue to evolve. We are prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and supporting those in need. Our thoughts continue to be with the communities and individuals affected by this disease.

PayPal's business trends remain strong; however, international cross-border e-commerce activity has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. We currently estimate the negative impact from COVID-19 to be an approximate one percentage point reduction, on both a spot and foreign currency-neutral basis, to PayPal's year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, as compared to the revenue guidance provided on January 29, 2020.

Stronger performance quarter-to-date across our diversified business is partially offsetting this one percentage point negative impact. We now expect to report first quarter 2020 revenue towards the lower end of our previously guided range of $4.78 - $4.84 billion. We are reaffirming our first quarter 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP EPS guidance.

At this time, the duration of COVID-19's impact is difficult to estimate. We are continuing to closely monitor this evolving situation. We will provide further updates on our first quarter earnings call in April.

