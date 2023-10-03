PayPal, Venmo Credit and Debit Cards Now Available to Add in Apple Wallet

Customers can continue earning their cashback and rewards while using Apple Pay to make payments with their PayPal or Venmo credit and debit cards in-store, online or in their favorite apps

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced today that customers now have the option to add their eligible PayPal and Venmo credit or debit cards to Apple Wallet, and begin making payments with a simple tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch. PayPal and Venmo credit or debit card holders can make payments quickly and securely in-store, online or on their favorite apps using Apple Pay — and can still earn the same cashback and rewards that they love on their eligible purchases.

The use of mobile wallets continues to increase in popularity as consumers gravitate toward safe, quick, and contactless card payment options. A survey conducted by Morning Consult last year found that 42% of Americans have used mobile wallets. The option to add a PayPal or Venmo card to Apple Wallet offers an easy and secure way to make quick payments on-the-go or online.

PayPal and Venmo customers who have added their cards to Apple Wallet can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make fast and convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

When customers pay with Apple Pay, every purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. PayPal also keeps transactions protected and secure, whether a customer pays using a smartphone or with their physical card.

How to Add a PayPal or Venmo Credit or Debit Card to Apple Wallet

Adding a PayPal or Venmo Credit or Debit Card to Apple Wallet is easy to set up and use for purchases.

Users will first need to visit the Apple Wallet app.

Users will then select "add debit or credit card".

Next, users can either scan their PayPal or Venmo credit or debit card or enter the card details manually.

Once a card is added, users can complete an in-store purchase by double-clicking the side button, authenticating with Face ID or Touch ID, and then holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader. To make online or in-app purchases, simply proceed to check out, tap the Apple Pay button and follow the steps.

Starting today, customers can also add their eligible PayPal credit and debit cards to Apple Wallet by simply following the prompts directly in the PayPal app. In the coming months, customers can also expect to have the option to add a PayPal Business Debit Card, or their Venmo credit or debit cards to Apple Wallet by following the steps in the PayPal or Venmo apps.

When making payments with Apple Pay, customers will be able to earn:

2% on purchases with the PayPal Cashback Credit Card 1

Earn PayPal Rewards points when you shop with the PayPal Debit Card 2 and redeem them for cash back or other rewards 3 . Check out the PayPal app to activate current offers, track your points, and redeem them for cash back.

and redeem them for cash back or other rewards . Check out the PayPal app to activate current offers, track your points, and redeem them for cash back. Unlimited 1% cash back on eligible purchases and earn bonus rebates at 50,000+ locations with Mastercard Easy Savings TM with the PayPal Business Debit Card 4

with the PayPal Business Debit Card 3% cash back on your eligible top spend category, 2% on the next, and 1% on all other eligible purchases with the Venmo Credit Card 5

Earn Cashback 6 with the Venmo Debit Card7 at participating business – stores you know and love.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com.

